Daviess County got balanced scoring with three in double figures on the way to a 47-31 victory over Owensboro High School in girls basketball on Friday.
The Lady Panthers were led by Madison Spurrier with 12 points at the DC gym. Right behind were Adylan Ayer and Katie Mewes with 10 points each.
What DC coach Stephen Haile was most impressed with was his team’s defense.
“We held them to 31 points, the scouting report, the girls did a good job of following that in our zone and man-to-man,” Haile said. “We made them take some bad shots, for the most part did a good job rebounding, controlling the ball on the offensive side, not letting them play transition basketball against us.”
OHS got the lead to within 10 points a couple of times in the second half, but the Lady Panthers stayed in control throughout most of the game.
DC went to 3-2 on the season with the 9th District win.
“We knew there was going to be some growing pains, the girls are getting used to my system, and I’m getting used to some of their strengths and weaknesses too,” Haile said. “We lost to Pulaski by (24) but we were down one at halftime, we didn’t play a good third quarter and we turned the ball over. That’s something we’re going to work on is shot selection and taking care of the basketball. It’s gone as expected or better.”
Owensboro applied defensive pressure in the second quarter and got turnovers, but it couldn’t convert offensively.
OHS fell to 4-2.
“They came out and executed well (DC),” OHS coach Jansen Locher said. “We couldn’t get anything to fall early and we hurt ourselves a little bit mentally.
“We did some good things defensively. We’ve got to come back, refocus, we’ve already had six games.
“We knew to get back in the game it would be defensively. Our guards can apply pressure, we didn’t have everybody on the same page defensively. We missed the front end of maybe every 1-1 that we had. We wanted them to go deep on their bench, we just didn’t convert at the free throw line.”
OHS was 12-of-22 shooting free throws. DC was 11-of-14 from the free throw line.
Alicia Phillips led OHS with nine points. Unique Carter-Swanagan added eight points.
OWENSBORO |4 8 9 10 — 31
DAVIESS COUNTY 10 9 13 15 — 47
Owensboro (31) — Phillips 9, Swanigan 8, Hughes 7, Gibson 5, Hogg 2.
Daviess County (47) — Spurrier 12, Ayer 10, Mewes 10, Hoagland 8, Beehn 4, Blandford 2, Payne 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.