Owensboro Catholic took the approach of getting a little something from everybody on the floor in the opening game of the boys’ 3rd Region Tournament.
The Aces got big moments and numbers inside from Ji Webb and Sam McFarland, and they held off Meade County 63-57 on Monday at the Sportscenter.
Webb scored 17 points and pulled down six rebounds. McFarland had 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds.
Catholic got good shots throughout and made them, hitting 20-of-35 from the floor for 57%. The Aces were also impressive with their long-range shooting, hitting 7-of-8 on 3-pointers. They made 12-of-17 free throws.
“I told them to be calm, relaxed, nobody expects us to win now, let’s just go out and have fun,” Catholic coach Tim Riley said. “They thought we could win that game.”
Catholic is continuing on without Brian Griffith, a junior point guard who was averaging 22.6 points until a knee injury happened in a late regular-season game and knocked him out of action.
The Aces will face Ohio County in a Friday regional semifinal matchup at 5 p.m.
Catholic fell to Meade County 50-34 back on March 11, and the Aces didn’t have Webb.
They made up for any deficiencies they had in that game with contributions from nearly everybody who played. Eight players scored for the Aces, who are now 17-9.
“That’s nice balance,” Riley said.
Tutt Carrico is a freshman who worked off the bench for nine points, hitting three 3-pointers in as many tries.
“He made some 3s, made some big plays, he’s a smart kid, knows how to play,” Riley said. “We’re down to eight guys, and Tutt is the sixth man right now, he’s strong, probably one of the strongest kids out there on the floor.
“McFarland had to guard their best player, he’s one of our better ball handlers right now. That’s by committee, it’s hard right now, we’re just trying to find the best ones to handle the ball.”
“We will take Tuesday off. The mental is as important as the physical, you’ve got to get them away from it.”
Catholic went on an 8-0 run late in the first and early second quarters, going up 21-11 on a Braden Mundy basket.
The Aces essentially held that margin for most of the game, but Meade County did get within striking distance at different points in the third and fourth quarters.
Meade County (9-11) cut the lead to five points twice in the last 1:33, but couldn’t put any more pressure on Catholic.
Canon Decker led Meade County with 17 points. Casey Turner had 14 points. Dylan Abell added 10 points.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 19-15-11-18 — 63
MEADE COUNTY 11-14-14-18 — 57
Owensboro Catholic (63) — Webb 17, McFarland 14, Carrico 9, Scales 8, Mundy 7, Gray 6, Barber 1, Johnson 1.
Meade County (57) — Decker 17, Turner 14, Abell 10, Beavin 7, Armstead 5, Crump 2, Parker 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.