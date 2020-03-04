Uncanny balance led the way for the Breckinridge County Lady Tigers on Tuesday night.
Aleigha Mucker, Sydney Tucker and Natalee Tabor each scored 10 points, with teammates Isabel Grimes and Cassidy McDaniel adding nine each as Breck County defeated Edmonson County 52-40 in the first round of the girls’ 3rd Region Basketball Tournament at the Sportscenter.
The Lady Tigers (21-10) will battle Muhlenberg County (22-10) in a semifinal matchup at 7:45 p.m. on Friday.
“Everybody knows their roles on our team, and they really battle,” Breck County coach Chad Moorman said. “We’re not a big team so we have to have everyone crash the glass, and we have to have everyone working at the defensive end to be successful.
“I thought the difference in the game was our ability to make some shots in transition, and we also got a couple of late 3-pointers from Cassidy McDaniel.”
Both teams were sluggish on offense in the first period, with the Lady Tigers securing a 9-5 lead at the first break.
Three-pointers by Tabor and McDaniel stretched Breck’s lead to nine two minutes into the second quarter, but the Lady Cats (20-11) got consecutive baskets from Lauren Ballance and Katie Lindsey to draw within 15-10.
Tucker and reserve forward Lily Critchelow keyed a 10-0 run to push the Lady Tigers in front by 15, but Edmonson County scored six of the final seven points of the half to pull within 26-16 at intermission.
“I was disappointed in our play in the first half,” Lady Cats coach Bart Weaver said. “We didn’t go after rebounds and loose balls the way we needed to.
“We played a lot harder and were more comfortable in the second half.”
Nonetheless, Breck threatened to turn the contest into a blowout in the early stages of the third quarter, when a 9-2 spurt pushed the lead to 17 points.
Edmonson County answered with a 7-1 burst of its own, however, and had sliced its deficit to 12 entering the final eight minutes.
The second 3 of the fourth quarter by McDaniel extended Breck’s lead to 47-31, but the Lady Cats scored nine of the next 10 points to make it an eight-point game after Macie McCombs drained a 3 at 0:34.
But Edmonson County could get no closer.
For Breck County, Mucker and Tucker each finished with 10 rebounds and three steals, Grimes had four assists and three steals, and Tabor secured seven rebounds.
The Lady Tigers finished 16-of-44 from the field for 36%, went 14-of-20 from the foul stripe (70%), grabbed 33 rebounds, and turned the ball over only eight times.
The Lady Cats got 10 points and seven rebounds from Emma Rose Vincent, 10 rebounds from Ballance, and four assists from Lindsey.
Edmonson was 15-of-45 from the floor (33%), hit 7-of-13 free throws (54%), collected 31 rebounds, and committed 12 turnovers.
“I’m proud of our seniors,” Weaver said. “From ninth grade to 12th grade they won 96 games for our program, and that’s a job well done.”
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 9-17-11-15 — 52
EDMONSON COUNTY 5-11-9-15 — 40
Breckinridge County (52) — Mucker 10, Tucker 10, Tabor 10, Grimes 9, McDaniel 9, Critchelow 4.
Edmonson County (40) — E. Vincent 10, L. Vincent 9, McCombs 8, Ballance 6, Lindsey 4, Harrison 3.
