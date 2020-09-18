Daviess County spread the wealth on Thursday night, getting goals from five players in a 5-1 conquest of visiting 9th District boys’ rival Apollo in a boys’ high school soccer match at Deer Park.
Scoring for the Panthers (4-1, 2-0 district) were Declan Armistead, Hunter Clark, Dax Sandifer, Sean Higgs and Tanner Anderson.
DC got assists from Hayden Glover, Armistead, Higgs, Anderson and Nick Vincent.
Panthers goalkeeper Cody Clark made two saves.
Scoring the lone goal for the Eagles (2-2, 1-1) was Harrison Bowman.
BOYS’ GOLF OHS EDGES HANCOCK COUNTY
Will Hume shot a 43 to lead visiting Owensboro past Hancock County 183-189 in a 9-hole match at Windward Heights Country Club in Hawesville.
Also scoring for the Red Devils were Will Rickard (44), James Rhineburger (47) and Noah Newton (49).
Scoring for the Hornets were Max Gray (45), Conner Napier (46), Dec Lewko (46) and Jordan Payne (52).
VOLLEYBALL OWENSBORO SWEEPS MCLEAN
The Lady Devils improved to 5-0 with a three-set sweep of host McLean County in Calhoun.
OHS won 25-8, 25-14, 25-17.
Stat leaders for the Lady Devils included Krystell Pappas (3 aces, 4 kills, 12 assists), Lainey Hayden (3 aces, 10 kills, 4 blocks, 4 digs), Chase Mather (5 digs, 2 assists), Hannah Ashley (4 aces, 2 kills, 2 assists, 4 digs), Jersie Rhineburger (5 digs, 2 aces), Kennedy Thompson (2 aces, 2 digs), Brooklyn Williams (2 blocks), and Mia Covington (3 kills).
CATHOLIC GETS PAST BRECK
Owensboro Catholic earned its first victory of the season with a 21-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-17 conquest of visiting Breckinridge County.
The Lady Aces (1-2) were paced by Jenna Glenn (2 kills, 25 digs), Leann Lyon (2 kills), Cate Sights (6 kills), Paige Miles (10 assists, 2 kills, 2 blocks), Madeline Castlen (4 aces, 5 kills), Kennedy Murphy (10 assists, 5 digs), Allie Hamilton (3 aces, 7 kills, 2 digs), Lexi Miles (5 kills, 2 digs), Emily Christian (4 aces, 19 digs), Delanie Brey (9 digs), and Lilly Farmer (10 assists, 4 kills, 3 digs).
DAVIESS COUNTY TOPS HANCOCK
Elizabeth Moore produced 25 kills and seven digs to lead visiting Daviess County past Hancock County 25-19, 25-17, 24-26, 25-20 in Hawesville.
Other stat leaders for DC (2-1) included Lexi Owen (17 assists), Kloee Phelps (2 kills, 12 digs), Adylan Ayer (8 kills), Ryann Keller (2 kills, 3 blocks, 27 assists), Jasmine Beasley (5 kills, 2 blocks), Josie Newcom (9 kills, 3 digs), Kaylee Garrison (3 digs), Mary Grace Hill (3 digs), Kayla Clark (2 digs), and Kendal Goetz (2 assists, 7 digs, 3 aces).
TRINITY TOO MUCH FOR BUTLER
Host Whitesville Trinity rolled to a 25-7, 20-25, 25-22, 25-17 victory over Butler County.
The Lady Raiders (5-3, 2-0 in 12th District) were led by Bailey Millay (11 digs), Abby Payne (2 aces, 15 digs), Josie Aull (28 assists, 5 digs), Georgia Howard (2 aces, 8 kills, 13 digs), Jenna McDowell (7 kills), Hannah Nash (15 kills), Taylor Pedley (14 digs), Kenzie McDowell (2 kills), and Corli Mills (3 kills).
