Daviess County got its offense from some different sources in its 9th District Girls Soccer Tournament matchup with Owensboro High School.
Steeley Walker scored two goals, freshman Kate McCain put up two more goals and Reagan Chinn added another to lift DC to a 5-1 win Tuesday over the Lady Devils on Panther Field at Deer Park Soccer Complex.
The Lady Panthers will face Owensboro Catholic for the 9th District championship on Thursday at Deer Park at 5:30 p.m.
DC is 8-13.
Both DC and Catholic will advance to next week’s 3rd Region Tournament.
Walker’s game began with a header goal on a corner kick from Lillian Coombs in the ninth minute. Walker later dribbled in close and beat Owensboro keeper Chandler Worth in the 64th minute for a 4-1 lead.
“We connected better than we have been. With the conditions and everything, the passes could’ve been better to our feet, but that’s something we just have to work on,” Walker said. “My teammates played me really good balls, they worked hard for me, so I had to work hard to finish them.
“We go out there and play for each other, we knew if we lost that would be it.”
McCain got free and went back post with a shot from 15 yards for a 2-0 DC lead in the 11th minute.
Owensboro got on the board early in the second half when Sydney Lovett connected on a penalty kick in the 47th minute.
“We came out in the second half really inspired,” OHS coach Michael Lovett said. “It was 2-1 at one point, we had momentum, we were playing for that tie and overtime, we worked on PKs.
“At the end of the day they executed better than we did. They were defensively stronger than we were. That was the difference.”
Chinn was able to score in close for a 3-1 lead in the 55th minute. McCain scored her second goal in the 65th minute.
“It’s good to have diversity in our offensive third, we have a lot of good people who can score goals and get a lot of assists,” Walker said.
Coombs also was credited with an assist in the second half.
“We did a pretty good job of possessing, moving the ball, some of our last passes lacked a little bit of quality,” DC coach David Sandifer said. “In the second half, we had some really good crosses that we didn’t get on the end of. That could’ve made a substantial difference.
“The hard part is over, we advance to region. This was the important game and we’ll see what happens on Thursday. Catholic has beaten us a couple of times. If the girls come out and play the way they’re capable of playing, we can give them a game, we’ll see how it goes.”
Walker had been out with an injury, but she returned and showed no ill effects.
“My knee is better, we’re all doing good,” Walker said.
DC did a good job defensively on Sydney Lovett, but it didn’t pay her extra attention.
“We didn’t know whether she was going to be at striker, on defense, and she was on defense some. We didn’t say ‘we gotta mark this girl’ and Thursday you can’t do that either with Catholic because they have several girls who can score,” Sandifer said.
Brooke Schwartz, Brooklyn Vincent and Molly Fuqua are among the defensive rotation that has helped the Lady Panthers in front of keeper Emma Patterson.
Owensboro finished 9-8. Worth was credited with 21 saves for OHS and a handful of other shots went off post or the crossbar.
“This is our first winning season in eight years, we set a lot of team records, goals and assists,” Michael Lovett said. “I feel like we’ve turned the corner as a program, as far as from being overlooked to being somebody that people are looking at and being scouted. When teams are taking notice of you, then you’re doing your job. I’m glad we’re not being overlooked anymore.”
