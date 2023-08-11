After returning the same group that won last year’s 2nd Region Tournament and adding depth over the summer, the Daviess County High School girls’ golf team has emerged as one of the premier squads in Kentucky.
With one victory, a pair of second-place finishes and a third-place effort in their first four tournaments, the Lady Panthers are ranked fifth in the Kentucky Golf Coaches Association’s all-state points standings — and DC has high hopes for the remainder of the season.
“It’s no shock to me that we’re doing as well as we are,” said Lady Panthers coach Jonas Billingsley. “Consistency, though, is still lacking at times, but we started off with a really busy schedule.
“We’re returning the same four as last year, and then we’ve added my youngest daughter, who’s going into seventh grade. Having a fifth golfer that our top four can fall back on for a score, it’s made it much easier.”
Individually, sophomores Claire Reynolds and Alexa Salamah lead the Lady Panthers, and they’re ranked 14th and 27th, respectively, on the KGCA all-state points list.
Reynolds shot 71 to claim runner-up medalist honors in last week’s Lady Scottie Invitational in Glasgow, guiding the Lady Panthers to a first-place finish. Reynolds and Salamah also earned fourth and fifth in DC’s second-place finish at the season-opening South Warren Invitational late last month.
“Claire has consistently shown over the last two years — last year, she improved in about every tournament that we played in,” Billingsley added. “Her scores this year don’t reflect anything different. There’s room for improvement, but she’s as consistent as you could ask for.
“Alexa didn’t have as much golf under her belt going into the season as we expected, but she’s already posted three or four rounds in the 70s, and if she didn’t, it was 80 or 81. There’s some things you can’t teach, and talent is one of them. She’s one of the best wedge players and putters I’ve ever seen.”
Reynolds credits across-the-board improvement for her low scores this season.
“My short game has gotten a lot better,” she said Thursday before practice at Ben Hawes Golf Course. “I’ve been working on that, and then I’ve been hitting it a lot closer on my approach, so that’s helped a lot. Overall, I’ve gotten more consistent, so that’s helped my score go down.”
Rounding out DC’s top four performers are sophomore Bailey Billingsley and senior Annalee Yager, though seventh-grader Briley Billingsley, has also provided scores in two tournaments this year.
According to Baylie Billingsley, adding more pieces has helped the Lady Panthers get better as they compete with each other at practice and in tournament rounds.
“It’s good,” she said. “My little sister, Briley, is now added as our fifth, so it’s like a little group that we’re used to now. It’s cool, I like it.
“As a team, whether we say it or not, we do compete with each other. It pushes us. At the end of the day, it’s our team score, and it’ll help us win tournaments.”
Still, Yager added, there’s nothing but positivity around the program.
“It’s been pretty good, just working to challenge ourselves and get better,” she said. “We help each other after a bad round or even a good round or whatever. We’re just supportive of each other. We really work well as a team, and it’s a really positive bond and outlook from everybody this year.
“We’ve just got to keep that teamwork going and just always try to do better, not only in our game but in our attitudes and how we go about playing the game and talking about the game.”
DC’s lowest round this year has been 318 — one stroke higher than their season-low 317 in 2022 — but the Lady Panthers want to surpass that mark before region tournament play begins in late September.
After that, the goal is to defend their 2nd Region Tournament title and make it past State First Round. The Lady Panthers were on their way last year, but Salamah played the last six holes of the regional tournament with a dislocated shoulder and had to pull out after a few holes into the first round of the state tournament.
“Last year, we really weren’t able to see what we could actually do because of the injury that Alexa had,” Reynolds said. “I think this year, it’ll be interesting being able to see what we can actually do.”
And then, once the state tournament begins, who knows?
“A state championship may be a far stretch this year, but it’s not out of the realm,” Jonas Billingsley said. “If we get all these girls to show up at the same time, they’re all capable of putting up rounds low enough to get us there.”
