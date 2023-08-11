After returning the same group that won last year’s 2nd Region Tournament and adding depth over the summer, the Daviess County High School girls’ golf team has emerged as one of the premier squads in Kentucky.

With one victory, a pair of second-place finishes and a third-place effort in their first four tournaments, the Lady Panthers are ranked fifth in the Kentucky Golf Coaches Association’s all-state points standings — and DC has high hopes for the remainder of the season.

