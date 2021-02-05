IOWA CITY, Iowa — E.J. Liddell, Kyle Young and Duane Washington Jr. each had 16 points as No. 7 Ohio State beat No. 8 Iowa 89-85 on Thursday night.
The Buckeyes (15-4, 9-4 Big Ten) moved into a tie for second place in the conference with Illinois, one game behind Michigan.
Ohio State trailed 61-50 with 14:29 to play, but rallied with a 17-5 run. The Buckeyes got three 3-pointers in the closing spurt from Justin Ahrens, who was scoreless until that point.
The Buckeyes held Iowa’s Luka Garza, the nation’s leading scorer at 26.5 points per game, to 16 points. Garza had five second-half points, making 2 of 8 shots.
Jack Nunge and Jordan Bohannon each scored 18 points for Iowa (13-5, 7-4). Joe Wieskamp had 17 points and 10 rebounds.
Justice Sueing had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Buckeyes.
The game featured 18 lead changes and five ties.
No. 1 Gonzaga 76, Pacific 58
STOCKTON, Calif. — Drew Timme scored a season-high 21 points after a sluggish start and No. 1 Gonzaga overcame a sloppy performance to beat Pacific 76-58 on Thursday night.
The Bulldogs (18-0, 9-0 West Coast Conference) trailed at halftime for only the second time this season and didn’t pull away until midway through the second half, extending the nation’s longest active winning streak to 22 games dating to 2019-20.
WCC leading scorer Corey Kispert had an off night. He was held to two points in the first half and spent much of the second half on the bench in foul trouble, but he scored 11 points in a two-minute burst and finished with 14.
Timme, the second-leading scorer in the conference behind his teammate, had eight points as part of a 15-2 run that gave the Bulldogs breathing room.
Jalen Suggs had 19 points, including an emphatic dunk that made it 70-54, and nine rebounds.
Dannis Jenkins scored 13 points for Pacific (5-5, 2-4).
The Tigers had designs on an upset for much of the night before fading down the stretch, and Pacific’s frustrations boiled over following Kispert’s second straight 3-pointer in the second half. Coach Damon Stoudamire picked up a technical and had to be pulled away from referees.
The game was originally scheduled for Feb. 25 but was moved forward three weeks after both teams had multiple games canceled or postponed this week due to COVID-19 issues. The Zags had home games against Loyola Marymount and Santa Clara wiped out while the Tigers had a pair of games against San Diego delayed.
Gonzaga was held to a season-low 31 points in the first half. When the two teams played in Spokane on Jan. 23, Gonzaga led by 31 at halftime on the way to its most lopsided win of the season, 95-49.
Morehead State 66, Murray State 56
MOREHEAD — Johni Broome scored 16 points with 10 rebounds, his sixth double-double of the season, to lift Morehead State to a 66-56 win over Murray State on Thursday night, the Eagles’ 10th straight victory.
KJ Hunt, Jr. had 12 points for Morehead State (14-6, 11-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Skyelar Potter added 12 points and seven rebounds. Devon Cooper also scored 12 points.
After leading 33-32 at halftime, Murray State was held to a season-low 23 second-half points on 32% shooting.
Chico Carter Jr. had 13 points for the Racers (8-9, 5-7). Tevin Brown added 13 points and nine rebounds. Brown was held to three points after halftime on 1 of 8 shooting.
Morehead State defeated Murray State 61-56 on Jan. 2, and swept the Racers in a season for the first time since 2002-03.
Austin Peay 94, Eastern Kentucky 79
RICHMOND — Terry Taylor had 30 points and 14 rebounds as Austin Peay got past Eastern Kentucky 94-79 on Thursday night.
Jordyn Adams had 14 points and eight assists for Austin Peay (11-6, 7-4 Ohio Valley Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive road victory. He also committed seven turnovers. Carlos Paez added 12 points. Mike Peake had 12 points and seven rebounds.
Wendell Green Jr. had 25 points and nine assists for the Colonels (14-3, 8-2), whose nine-game winning streak ended with the loss. Cooper Robb added 16 points. Michael Moreno had 11 points.
The Governors leveled the season series against the Colonels with the win. Eastern Kentucky defeated Austin Peay 80-75 on Jan. 2.
