Ohio County placed five players in double-digit scoring on the way to a 64-44 victory over visiting Breckinridge County in a boys’ high school basketball game on Friday night in Hartford.
The Eagles (4-4) put the game away with a 22-10 third-quarter burst.
Jackson Renfrow scored 13 points to pace Ohio County, which also got 11 points from Josh Manning, Grant Tichenor, and Brandon Davis. Q’Daryius Jennings added 10.
Leading the way for the Fighting Tigers (2-7) were Xavier Perks Eamon O’Donoghue, who each scored nine points.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 6-10-10-18 — 44
OHIO COUNTY 14-14-22-14 — 64
Breckinridge County (44) — Perks 9, O’Donoghue 9, Proctor 8, Taul 7, Critchelow 7, Rogers 4.
Ohio County (64) — Renfrow 13, Manning 11, Tichenor 11, Davis 11, Jennings 10, Culbertson 6, Morris 3.
MEADE COUNTY 66, HANCOCK COUNTY 44 — Cam Armstead scored 14 points to lead a balanced attack as the Greenwave pulled away from the host Hornets in Hawesville.
Dylan Abell scored 12 points and Cannon Decker added 11 for Meade County, which improved to 5-1.
Hancock County (1-4) got a game-best 16 points and 13 rebounds from Darian Clay. Evan Ferry added 12 points.
MEADE COUNTY 8-19-25-14 — 66
HANCOCK COUNTY 10-9-12-13 — 44
Meade County (66) — Armstead 14, Abell 12, Decker 11, Beavin 8, Turner 8, Crump 5, Edwards 4, Parker 2, Daak 2.
Hancock County (44) — Clay 16, Ferry 12, Flake 9, Brown 3, Emmick 2, Payne 2.
GIRLSMEADE COUNTY 61, HANCOCK COUNTY 57 — The Lady Waves got 21 points from D Griffen in a conquest of the Lady Hornets in Hawesville.
Jenna Gallimore scored 13 points for Meade County (4-3), with teammate Peyton Bradley adding 10.
Karmin Riley had 21 points, four rebounds, and four steals for the Lady Hornets (2-4), who also got eight rebounds from Lily Roberts.
MEADE COUNTY 17-12-18-14 — 61
HANCOCK COUNTY 10-21-12-14 — 57
Meade County (61) — Griffen 21, Gallimore 13, Bradley 10, Myers 7, Aebersold 5, Hardesty 4, Clanton 1.
Hancock County (57) — K. Riley 21, House 8, Roberts 7, Poole 6, Kratzer 5, LeClaire 5, Morris 3, H. Riley 2.
