While the number of teams and players are dwindling, the University of Kentucky presence over who’s left in the NBA Playoffs is undeniable.
As it usually does, even months after the college basketball season has ended, former UK players are making themselves known in the NBA and even internationally now.
Bam Adebayo and Devin Booker, who once wore UK blue, will represent the United States at the 2020 Olympics in Japan this summer.
Adebayo and Booker accepted invites to be a part of the 12-member national team roster that will compete July 25-Aug. 8 at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.
The former UK stars will make their debut for the 15-time Olympic gold medalist U.S. national team, which is seeking its fourth straight gold medal at the Games of the XXXII Olympiad. A Wildcat has been a part of the previous three U.S. gold medals with Tayshaun Prince in 2008, Anthony Davis in 2012 and DeMarcus Cousins in 2016.
Only one other college — UCLA with three — has more than one representative on the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team.
Adebayo was more than just a defensive stopper for the Miami Heat. In his fourth season in the NBA, Adebayo, averaged 18.7 points, 9 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 1 block per game while shooting 57% from the field.
Both Booker and Cousins had been tending to some serious basketball business over the last week or so.
Booker helped push the Phoenix Suns to close out their NBA Western Conference finals series against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Suns will be in their first NBA Finals since 1993.
Booker has emerged as a scoring star for the Suns, who was averaging 28 points a game before a broken nose has slowed him some in the last couple of games.
Appearing in the NBA Playoffs for the first time in his career, Booker left little doubt as to how influential he can be. The Suns dispatched of the 2020 NBA champions, the Los Angeles Lakers, in six games in the first round, and swept the Denver Nuggets to advance to the NBA Western Conference finals.
Booker was still averaging 27.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game during the playoff run after posting a 40-point triple-double in Game 1 against the Clippers.
Cousins knows his time as a star has passed because of significant leg injuries, but he is still a competitive player.
Cousins was a top big man in the NBA universe during a run with the Sacramento Kings (2010-2017) and the following season with the New Orleans Pelicans (2017-18). He became one of the NBA’s best in the low post worthy of a max contract.
Asked about going from being the main guy to being a role player, Cousins said: “My mindset don’t change. When I step on the floor I feel like I’m the best one of the floor regardless of who is in front of me. I know can’t nobody guard me one-on-one. I just wait for my opportunity.”
That chance came in the second quarter with the Clippers trying to feel their way through a 116-102 win over the Suns on Monday, setting up what was a highly improbable Game 5 on Wednesday.
Cousins gave the Clippers a huge second-quarter punch and wound up with 15 points in 11 minutes.
In this matchup of former Wildcats, Booker and the Suns moved on to the biggest stage in pro basketball, the NBA Finals.
