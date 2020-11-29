The new-look Louisville Cardinals, coming off a thrilling 71-70 conquest of visiting Seton Hall on Friday, will look to remain perfect in 2020-21 on Sunday when they host the Panthers of Prairie View A&M.
Tipoff is set for 5 p.m in the KFC Yum! Center.
Louisville (2-0) is led by 6-foot-2 graduate guard Carlik Jones, who paces the Cardinals with averages of 18 points and 9.5 rebounds per game.
Also expected to start for coach Chris Mack’s team will be 6-8 sophomore forward Quinn Slazinskim, 6-8 freshman center Jae’Lyn Withers (9.9 ppg, 5.5 rpg), 6-5 freshman forward Dre Davis (8.5 ppg, 4 rpg), and 5-5 sophomore forward David Johnson (6.5 ppg, 5.5 rpg).
“Our guys are really starting to grow up,” Mack said. “What I’m not going to do is lower expectations on our ability to communicate and play hard.
“We’re banged up right now, but we’re not going to lower our expectations — our standards here remain in place.”
Samuell Williamson, the Cards’ 6-7 sophomore swingman, produced career-best totals of 17 points and five assists against Seton Hall before suffering a second-half toe injury and not returning to the game.
Also expected to be out with injury for Louisville against Prairie View A&M are 6-11 center Malik Williams (foot), 6-4 graduate guard Charles Minlend, and 6-4 sophomore guard Josh Nickleberry.
In addition to the win over Seton Hall, U of L posted a lopsided 79-44 victory over Evansville to open the season.
Prairie View A&M (1-1) opened the season in Louisville with a 71-66 loss to Little Rock, before bouncing back with a 64-61 victory over Evansville.
The defending Southwest Athletic Conference champions are led by 6-7 junior guard Jawaun Davis, who leads the Panthers in both scoring (13.5 ppg) and rebounding (6.5 rpg).
Others expected to star for Prairie View A&M are 6-2 junior guard Faite Williams (11 ppg), 6-3 sophomore guard Jeremiah Gambrell (7.5 ppg, 4.5 rpg), 6-8 senior forward Lenell Henry (5 ppg, 6 rpg), and 6-1 graduate guard Damari Parris (1 ppg).
U of L has won 57 straight home games in the month of November spanning the last 29 years, including a 44-0 record in the KFC Yum! Center.
Sunday’s game is a tuneup for Tuesday’s matchup with upstart in-state rival Western Kentucky.
