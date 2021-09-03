Injuries in some key spots have prevented the Owensboro Catholic High School football team from putting up its usual offensive numbers this season.
But one bright spot for the Aces’ offense has been lineman Kajarius Barber, a 6-foot-3, 285-pound sophomore who played some at right guard against Apollo in the season opener, then started last week against Daviess County.
“His body is really developing, he’s a young sophomore, he can get better and better,” Catholic coach Jason Morris said. “He’s got what you can’t teach, which is size. He’s got wide hips. He’s the closest thing to a lineman prospect that we have right now.
“When you go back and evaluate film, you can see a lot of potential. Once he gets his hands on you, (he) can lean on you.”
Barber was on the Aces’ varsity roster last season, but his playing time was limited.
“Last year I played a lot of jayvee, it was kind of slow; this year with varsity, it gets faster, the pace of it is a lot better,” Barber said.
Barber is currently limited to offensive varsity snaps, though he’s getting some defensive work with the jayvee squad.
His improvement on the gridiron has caused him to rethink his favorite sport.
“It was basketball before, but now that I’m getting more PT, it’s football,” said Barber, who played spot minutes for Catholic’s basketball team last season.
Barber doesn’t have to look far for a shining example of the basketball-to-football trajectory. His cousin is George Fant, a former Western Kentucky University basketball standout who has gone on to a solid career as an offensive lineman in the NFL. He plays for the New York Jets.
Much like Fant, Barber lifts his game as the lights get brighter.
“The more you get him involved, the more he gets into it; he really likes Friday nights,” Morris said. “As he continues to get better in practice, the sky is the limit on how good he is going to be.”
Barber and the Aces’ other offensive linemen are working to make up for time lost due to COVID restrictions.
“COVID last year affected a team like us that was senior dominant, because after they left, we knew coming (into this season) we needed time in the weight room,” Morris said. “All of the sophomores missed a whole year of being in weight room, and it’s hard to develop them physically. They’ve got the skills, but they’re not quite as strong as I wish they were this year.
“This year (Barber) been there from the beginning, ... the time we’ve had him in weight room, (we) can see him develop quickly.”
Barber has been picking up lessons where he can on the field and in practice.
“Pulling as a guard has been the hardest thing to learn,” Barber said. “Learning the plays, learning where to be has been hard. My teammates, they help me a lot, whenever I need help, I ask the person next to me.
“I like blocking and doing my job. Being bigger than everybody helps, I want to get faster so I can move better.”
Morris thinks Barber is doing fine where he is for now.
“He’s continuing to move better,” said Morris, whose club hosts Union County at 7 p.m. Friday at Steele Stadium.
