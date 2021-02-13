It was an old-fashioned overtime barnburner on Friday night at the Sportscenter.
Junior guard Jaileyah Cotton produced game-highs of 26 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists and five steals to drive 5th Region power Bardstown to a 52-46 victory over defending 3rd Region champion Owensboro Catholic.
“We played hard and this young group dug deep against a very good team,” OCHS head coach Michael Robertson said. “We just came up a little short tonight.
“Cotton is a tremendous basketball player and you’re not going to find too many guards in the state who can do what she does. We couldn’t keep her out of the paint and she really hurt us with her offensive rebounds.”
Nonetheless, the Lady Aces (8-4) were in position to win at the end of regulation.
Ally Maggard hit a pair of free throws at 1:02 of the fourth to pull Catholic into a 44-all deadlock.
The Lady Aces put themselves in position to take the final shot in regulation but turned the ball over inside the final five seconds.
Cotton opened OT with a driving layup and teammate Kadence Walls drained a long 3-pointer at 1:58 to provide the Lady Tigers a five-point advantage.
Catholic countered with a driving layup by freshman guard Hailee Johnson, but Walls scored on a fastbreak layup at 0:38 and Cotton made one of two free throws at 0:15 to put it away for Bardstown, which improved to 12-2.
The Lady Tigers threatened to blow the game open midway through the second period when Cotton and Walls keyed an 11-2 run that pushed the visitors in front, 24-15.
Catholic, however, got a pair of 3-pointers from Lexie Keelin and another from Katie Riney in an 11-2 spree of its own over the final three minutes of the half to make it 24-all at intermission.
Midway through the third period, Johnson scored four points in a 6-0 burst that pushed the Lady Aces in front 32-30, but Bardstown scored 10 of the final 16 points in the stanza to move in front 40-38 entering the fourth quarter.
“This was a good game for us to play and we’ll play anybody,” Robertson said. “This is what we want. We want to compete against the best teams in the state — this is the only way you’re going to reach the level you want to be at.”
In addition to the production from Cotton, Bardstown got 13 points and seven rebounds from Kaia Grabbert and 11 points and three steals from Walls.
The Lady Tigers were 20-of-51 from the field for 39% and made just 10-of-20 free throws for 50%. The Lady Tigers also committed 26 turnovers, but made up for it by outrebounding Catholic by a 41-24 margin.
Johnson scored 13 points and made four steals for the Lady Aces, who also got nine points from Keelin on 3-of-3 shooting from distance, and six rebounds from Riney.
Catholic went 17-of-47 from the field for 36%, made 7-of-8 free throws for 88%, and turned the ball over 24 times.
BARDSTOWN13-11-16-4-8 — 52
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC10-14-14-6-2 — 46
Bardstown (52) — Cotton 26, Grabbert 13, Walls 11, Tinker 2.
Owensboro Catholic (46) — Johnson 13, Le. Keelin 9, Hayden 6, Maggard 6, Conkright 4, Riney 3, Head 3, Goetz 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.