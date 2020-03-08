Steve Barker is no longer boys’ basketball coach at his alma mater, Apollo High School.
Barker, 60, resigned on Friday and declined to elaborate on the reason for his departure.
Just two years ago, Barker led the Eagles to an improbable 3rd Region Tournament championship and a trip to Rupp Arena for the KHSAA Sweet 16.
“I’m proud of the fact that we accomplished what we did that season,” said Barker, who will remain at the school as a special education teacher. “It wasn’t expected, but we pulled together and found a way to get it done.
“After that season, we graduated eight seniors and it left the well dry.”
The result being that Apollo struggled the past two seasons.
The Eagles went 3-25 in 2018-19 and 5-25 this past season, despite becoming markedly more competitive down the stretch.
“We never quit this season and I am extremely proud of that — we kept battling the whole way,” Barker said. “As the season went along, we continued to get better and became much more competitive against quality teams.”
Overall, Barker’s Apollo’s teams went 73-104 — his best single-season record coming in 2016-17, when the Eagles went 22-7.
Barker, a two-time Messenger-Inquirer 3rd Region Coach of the Year — as voted by his regional peers — also led Apollo to the 9th District Tournament championship in 2015, defeating eventual KHSAA state champion Owensboro 61-55 in the finale.
Barker’s connection to Apollo is long, deep, and legendary.
He was a first-team All-State player as a senior for Wayne Chapman’s Eagles in 1978, when Apollo was ranked No. 1 in the state and took a 35-0 record into the Sweet 16, before falling to eventual state champion Shelby County in the opening round. Another All-Stater on that team was guard Jeff Jones, current head coach at Old Dominion.
A 6-foot-4 forward in high school, Barker also started on Apollo’s 1976 3rd Region championship team as a sophomore.
He went on to enjoy an outstanding collegiate career at Samford, where, as a shooting guard, he became the program’s all-time scoring leader with 1,988 points.
As a head coach, Barker spent six seasons at Apollo, five at McLean County High School, 18 at Brewton-Parker College in Mt. Vernon, Ga., and five at LaGrange (Ga.) College.
At Apollo, Barker played a role in nine Eagle players moving on to the collegiate ranks.
“I’m proud of the kids our staff prepared to move on to college basketball,” Barker said. “They were quality athletes and they were fundamentally sound, which helped provide them the opportunity to play at the next level.”
Barker says he is not done with the X’s and O’s.
“Oh, I still have a passion for coaching, no doubt,” he said. “Hopefully the right opportunity to get back in the game will come along for me soon.”
