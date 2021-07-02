Tears of pain and heartbreak turned to tears of joy and affirmation for Western Kentucky soccer player Ambere Barnett near the end of the 2021 season.
The sorrowful tears came after Barnett suffered a season-ending torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in the Lady Toppers’ regular-season finale on April 9 against Charlotte.
The happy tears came after Barnett — a former high school standout at Owensboro Catholic — was selected Conference USA Player of the Year, and later, when the 5-foot-7 midfielder was was named a United Soccer Coaches third-team All-American.
“I bawled my eyes out,” Barnett said, in reference to the prestigious C-USA award. “I was told at the conference tournament that I couldn’t play in, and I just cried in front of the whole team.
“It really meant a lot, it blew my mind, and it was such an amazing feeling — all the hard work had paid off.”
Not long after came the All-American recognition — and more tears of joy.
“I bawled my eyes out again,” Barnett said, laughing. “This was another goal I’d had since my freshman season. It was a shock to learn about it, and it really didn’t hit me until later on.”
A Rockport, Ind., native, Barnett ended the 2021 season among the top 40 nationally in four statistical categories (0.654 shot accuracy — 25th; 0.67 goals per game — 32nd; 1.89 shots on goal per game — 38th; and 1.56 points per game — 40th). She was also top-two in C-USA in each of these categories.
Barnett led WKU in goals with six in nine games and also led the club in points (14). She scored a goal in each of her first three matches of the season, including two against Florida International on March 4. Five of her goals came in conference play, and she notched two game-winners — both in C-USA matches.
In her three seasons at Western, Barnett has scored 18 goals, which is tied for ninth-most in program history. Her 16 career assists are tied for fourth-most by a Lady Topper, and her 52 points rank seventh all time.
She freely admits she’s come a long way since the beginning of her collegiate career.
“I think the area I’ve evolved most in has been (on-field) communication, both defense and attacking,” said Barnett, a two-time All-South Region selection. “It’s about growing up and figuring out how to help (teammates) on the field, which makes the team better.
“I’ve also adjusted to the speed of play, which is so much faster than it was in high school. Early on, I realized how fast and strong you have to be to play the college game at a high level, and that’s something I’ve gotten better at through the years.”
Barnett, who has one more season of collegiate soccer remaining — due to the NCAA offering an extra year of eligibility due to COVID — will not be able to play in the fall due to the severity of her knee injury. She does hope to return in the spring and will likely play another season for WKU in the fall of 2022.
“I’m right at 10 weeks post-surgery, and I’m doing five days a week of physical therapy,” Barnett said. “I’m doing some things on an underwater treadmill, but, of course, I’m not doing any running — I’m pretty sure I’ll be back in the spring, and then we’ll just have to take it from there.”
