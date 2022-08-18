Twice now since March, Mitch Barnhart has been out in front when there were crisis points for the two major sports programs at the University of Kentucky.
In March, the UK athletic director went on John Calipari’s radio show a few days after the loss to No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s in the round of 64 of the NCAA Tournament to talk about expectations for the UK basketball program.
Last weekend Barnhart again was publicly trying to calm the nerves of BBN — along with mediating what became a public disagreement between Calipari and UK football coach Mark Stoops.
Not so many years ago, it would’ve been hard to imagine Barnhart having the moxie to pull either move.
Barnhart has done a good job in helping build the overall UK athletic brand in the last decade. Massive facilities construction and overhauls have reshaped the way the athletic areas of UK look, and for the better. Kentucky has been recognized for overall athletic excellence just this spring, when it was ninth in the Directors’ Cup.
UK has had outstanding teams and individuals in women’s sports. UK won a volleyball national championship. UK softball has been a constant on the NCAA regional and super regional levels.
It took Barnhart awhile to settle into the job, as it would most anyone. The Billy Gillispie hire for men’s basketball was horrid. Joker Phillips wasn’t a successful coach in waiting.
But, Barnhart also hired both Calipari and Stoops.
Barnhart needed Calipari to be up to the challenge of getting UK basketball back on course, and the coach brought a one-and-done recruiting style that produced fast results and a national championship in 2012. There were also plenty of visits to the Final Four in the early years. UK flirted with perfection in 2015.
Calipari’s teams haven’t quite reached those lofty heights for awhile, and the loss to Saint Peter’s was bitter for a fan base that had been growing restless in not getting back to a Final Four in seven years.
It was a bold move and one that was a bit shocking, and needed, to hear Barnhart’s voice on the last segment of Calipari’s coach’s show. Barnhart said BBN expected long runs in the NCAA Tournament and championships.
Stoops was brought in to UK when it was at a serious low ebb on the football field, and UK is a football program that has had a few of those. Fans had said goodbye. Talent was not in Lexington. This would be a major rebuild in coaching staff, personnel, culture, preparation and performance.
Oh, and there would be a football stadium renovation.
Stoops also had to grow into his job as head football coach at UK, but the last few years have been something few could’ve imagined who sat through plenty of tough nights at the old Commonwealth Stadium. There have been fewer of those at Kroger Field, and UK has put together two 10-win seasons since 2018 and won four straight bowl games.
In UK’s football world, that should get you a statue built.
Calipari and the basketball team were in the Bahamas when he talked to media there about facilities, he made some cross references with UK football, who was a football school, who was a basketball school, and Stoops was paying attention.
The coach from Youngstown, Ohio, stood up for his guys, things got testy and public, and Barnhart knew stepping in was necessary.
Having a divided fan base along the lines of basketball and football, the ones that bring in a lot of the money and a ton of the attention, is not what any SEC sports program needs. Barnhart knew that better than anything else.
