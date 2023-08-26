Mitch Barnhart

Mitch Barnhart

University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto has signed Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart to a contract extension through June of 2028, it was announced Friday.

Barnhart, who has served as UK’s athletics director since 2002, has led the university’s athletics program through unparalleled success on and off the fields of play, with six national championships, 54 conference regular-season and tournament titles, more than $400 million in new and renovated facilities and 22 consecutive semesters with a department-wide grade point average of 3.0 or higher. His current contract expires at the end of 2026. The extension will take Barnhart’s contract through June of 2028.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.