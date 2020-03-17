These are trying times in our nation and our world.
The coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) has certainly turned the sports world upside down, inside out, and it’s anything but business as usual as we dare peer into an uncertain next few days, weeks, and months.
Spring sports seasons, at both the high school and collegiate levels, are in limbo if not outright canceled altogether. Youth sports for the spring and summer are in a precarious holding pattern. Kids are out of school and, at some point, it is inevitable that cabin fever will set in.
There will be no sugar-coating matters from this corner — to put it quite mildly, things have changed.
At the same time, we must — within reason — find ways to stimulate our brains, remain physically fit, and maintain not only our sense of hope, but our sense of humor.
On that note, I will share a story from my childhood that will hopefully lighten, perhaps brighten your day.
Besides, it’s an anniversary year.
That’s right, it’s 50 years ago this spring that a kid in Bowling Green created something called “Baseball Golf,” and for a brief moment in time — think “The Wonder Years” — it took his Briarwood Manor neighborhood by absolute storm.
That little 10-year-old was yours truly (Hmm ... if I’d only found a way to patent it).
Back in the late 1960s, we preteens distracted ourselves from very real, very disturbing, very depressing realities that included Vietnam, assassinations, and racial and cultural divide by playing games — lots and lots of games.
And, given the current reality in our nation and world, it’s worth revisiting.
In the back yard alone during the spring and summer months, we played tons of baseball, wiffle ball, kickball, dodge ball, Frisbee, slip ‘n slide, badminton, croquet — not to mention neighborhood games like Ditch, Kick the Can, Red Light, Green Light, and the like. In those days, soccer had yet to reach us.
Baseball Golf was different, however, in that it combined the skill sets of two sports. Here’s how it worked:
For starters, the only equipment you needed was a cheap, air-filled rubber ball (still just a buck or two at most stores who sell them)‚ a baseball bat, a playing partner, and a neighborhood. That’s it.
On any shot, you could either pitch the ball up and hit it, or hit the ball off the ground. If your shot grazed the leaves on a tree or hit a bush, it was a 1-stroke penalty, if your shot struck the trunk of a tree, it was a 2-stroke violation.
If you, ahem, actually struck a moving car with a shot, it was a 3-stroke malfeasance. And if, heaven forbid, you hit a police car with a shot (this happened once) it was a ... well, you dropped your bat and ran for the hills.
Playing the game well wasn’t nearly as easy as you might think. The lightweight balls meant that, even more than in standard golf, you had to severely compensate for wind on pitch-and-hit shots — not so much on those ground-laden worm-burners. There were also times when a pitch-and-hit grounder was the best option. It just depended on the situation.
One of the best aspects of Baseball Golf was its inherent creativity. Not only did an effective shot require skill and imagination, choosing the hole itself was a creative process — for it was the game’s participants, in alternating fashion, who chose each hole. Some were long, some were short, some were tree-filled, some were wide open.
Initially, I played the game with a 14-year-old friend, Jimmy Cross, whom I’d first met at the 9-hole municipal golf course in the heart of town (now known as Paul Walker Golf Course). Later on, more of my similar-aged friends also wanted to play. Soon enough, it was all the rage and we played it for hours on end. It stayed in vogue a couple more years, but we soon discovered girls and, well, Baseball Golf was swiftly relegated to the dust bin of neighborhood history.
It was fun, as they say, while it lasted.
Whether or not Baseball Golf is a plausible option a half-century down the line is highly debatable, but the notion remains that kids need to find constructive, creative and rewarding activities — along with their requisite take-home classwork — to participate in during their hiatus from school; which may, indeed, extend much longer than originally envisioned.
It’s a strange, bewildering, challenging time for us all and, bottom line, we must take the precautionary steps necessary to ensure that this pandemic doesn’t escalate into something far worse — and that means sacrifices for us all.
Stay safe, stay active, stay hopeful, stay thankful, stay prayerful, and always — ever always — practice common sense.
Hopefully, soon enough kids will be back on the courts, back on the fields, playing the games they’re passionate about.
In the meantime, be strong, be vigilant and, above all, keep the faith.
