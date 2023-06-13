There was quite a crowd of basketball kids at both the auxiliary gym at Apollo High School and the main gym at Burns Middle School.
The numerous boys doing all kinds of basketball drills, dribbling through cones, working on layups, were part of the second day Tuesday of the Apollo High School Boys Basketball Camp 2023.
Ryne Tinsley will be in his first season as head coach for the Apollo boys, and he thought the turnout of over 160 kids was tremendous.
“Last year we had 37 in camp, this year we have 165-170, probably one of the biggest camps in the state of Kentucky this summer,” Tinsley said. “We went to all the feeders, I’ve been to Southern Oaks, Audubon, Burns, Tamarack, we had somebody go out to West Louisville. If you want to build this, you’ve got to go to all your feeders. Us going out, reaching out to them really helped us get this number here.”
Daviess County High School had a boys camp and will host another one. Other schools and programs in town are either having camps, have had camps, or will have a camp.
“I host two camps every summer,” DC boys coach Neil Hayden said. “In June I host a youth boys camp. We had nearly 200 athletes grades 2-8 attend. I’ll also host a shooting camp in July for boys and girls grades 4-8.”
Hayden noted that registration is still open for that camp and can be found on the DCHS website.
“I believe there are multiple benefits of hosting camps,” Hayden said. “Hopefully the campers have fun at camp and it encourages each of them to continue to play. Secondly we want to introduce some skill work that each can take home to work on. Lastly it allows the DCHS staff to be around our feeder kids and build future relationships with them.”
Tinsley thinks it’s a good idea for camps put on by the various high schools in Owensboro-Daviess County to be at different times if possible.
“I don’t think any team in the city should do it on the same days,” Tinsley said. “I think it should be different days, the reason being kids can get different experiences. I can remember when I was a kid, my dad was a head coach, we went to different camps. I went to Allen County’s camp. My dad was coach at Glasgow, I went to Barren County’s camp. I think it’s great for the kids to see different things. For the kids that are going to Apollo they get to see our faces early, they get to see our players faces early. Having a K-12 program there are no gaps. We’re very proud of the numbers we have this year.
“My goal for year one is to have 100 kids here, we surpassed that and it’s great. The kids are having fun here, they’re learning a lot. I was even asked to cap it because we didn’t have the main gym. I said no, anybody that wants to come we’ll make it work somehow.
“Our kids have done a great job being involved. The sophomores through seniors were in this gym. We have all the freshmen over at Apollo helping, and it’s even crazier over there with the younger ones.”
