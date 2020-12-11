Charles Bassey had a career night, and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers needed every bit of his production on Thursday.

The 6-foot-11 All-American candidate from Lagos, Nigeria scored 29 points, grabbed 14 rebounds, and blocked three shots to help WKU fend off upset-minded Gardner-Webb 86-84 in a battle from start to finish at E.A.Diddle Arena.

“Charles was tremendous the whole way,” WKU head coach Rick Stansbhry said. “Our guys did a great job getting him the basketball down low in areas where he could score in the paint, and Charles just went to work. He realy had an outstanding game for us — he was dominant”

Powered by Bassey, the Hilltoppers (4-2) put together a 20-5 run early in the second half, erasing a five-deficit and taking their biggest lead of the game, 65-55, on a dunk by Josh Anderson at the 11:42 mark.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs, in their season opener, scored the next eight points to climb back in the contest and were never out of it thereafter.

A six-footer in the lane by Bassey and a pair of free throws by point guard Kenny Cooper pushed WKU’s lead ro 83-78 with 2:09 remaining, but a basket by Kareem Reid and a stupendous driving layup by Jaheam Cornwell pulled Gardner-Webb within 85-84 with 12 seconds to play.

Fouled with 9.6 seconds left, Bassey made the second of two free throws to provide Western a precarious two-point lead, and the Bulldogs’ Cornwell had a good look at a right wing 3-pointer just before the buzzer but misfired.

“Give Gardner-Webb a lot of credit,” Stansbury said. “They came in here and really got after, played very good defense, and really shot their 3-pointers well.”

WKU started poorly and Gardner-Webb seemed to gain confidence as the game progressed. The Runnin’ Bulldogs stretched their lead to six points late in the first half and settled for a 43-40 halftime advantage.

Gardner-Webb shot 52% from the floor in the first half, including 8-of-12 accuracy from long distance (67%), Conversely, the Hilltoppers were limited to 43% shooting from the field and hit only 3-of-11 shots from 3-point range (27%). The Runnin’ Bulldogs also outrebounded WKU 21-19 through the first 20 minutes.

In addition to Bassey’s production, Western also got a quality game from Anderson, a 6-6 senior forward who scored 16 points on 5-of-8 floor shooting with a pair of 3-pointers.

“Josh provided us a lot of energy at both ends of the court in the second half,” Stansbury said. “He played very well in this game.”

Also playing well was junior guard Luke Frampton, who went 5-of-5 from 3-point range for 15 points, and senior point guard Cooper, who dished seven assists.

Gardner-Webb’s balanced attack was paced by Jacob Falco’s 19 points. Cornwell scored 16 points and Lance Terry went 5-of-6 from distance for 15 points.

WKU hosts Rhode Island at 11 a.m. on Sunday in a game that will air nationally on CBS Sports Network.