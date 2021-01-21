The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers took a significant step in the right direction when they swept rival Marshall last weekend, after splitting their first two Conference USA series with Louisiana Tech and Charlotte.
Not surprisingly, at the forefront of WKU’s most recent surge was 6-foot-11 All-American candidate Charles Bassey, whose NBA stock seems to go up, up, up with each passing week.
Bassey certainly was impressive against the Thundering Herd, averaging 22.5 points, 14 rebounds, and 3.5 blocks, while shooting 50% from the field, including 38% from 3-point range.
The center from Lagos, Nigeria was so impressive that he was selected Lute Olson National Player of the Week by College Insider, while also being named C-USA Player of the Week for the fifth time this season.
Bassey is the second Western player in as many seasons to earn such an honor. Last season, Taveion Hollingsworth was accorded Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week recognition by the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) after scoring 43 points versus Louisiana Tech.
But back to Bassey.
In the home matchup against Marshall on Friday at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Bassey scored 21 points, pulled down a career-high 19 rebounds, and blocked five shots to help the Hilltoppers prevail, 81-73.
On Sunday, in Huntington, West Virginia, Bassey poured in 24 points, grabbed nine rebounds, and blocked two shots to help WKU rally from an eight-point halftime deficit and defeat the Herd, 69-67.
At the start of the week, Bassey led the nation in total rebounds, blocks, and dunks, as well as ranking second in double-doubles, third in rebounds per game, and fourth in blocks per game.
For the season, Bassey is averaging 17.6 points, 12.1 rebounds, and 3.3 blocks per game, while shooting 58% from the field and 74% from the foul stripe. He is 8-of-28 from long distance.
This week, renowned college basketball analyst Andy Katz ranked Bassey No. 10 on his list of National Player of the Year candidates.
Bassey lost more than half of his sophomore season after suffering a severe leg injury in Western’s 86-79 overtime victory over Arkansas on Dec. 7, 2019, but he has come back even better — playing with more energy, more outward enthusiasm, more purpose, and more efficiency at both ends of the court.
And, as long as Bassey remains on the court, the Hilltoppers (11-4, 4-2 C-USA) have a chance to achieve greatness this season.
The sweep of Marshall offered up no masterpieces, but Western found a way to get it done at home and on the road with gritty performances from a variety of individuals, including previously MIA senior power forward Carson Williams, who scored 16 points on Sunday.
Bassey, however, is clearly the most significant cog for this Hilltopper team that hopes to make the program’s first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2013.
Western is fortunate to have him — the national face of the program.
And, make no mistake, he’s the real deal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.