BOWLING GREEN — On a Friday night when Taveion Hollingsworth became Western Kentucky’s career leader in minutes played and Josh Anderson became the 51st player in program history to score 1,000 career points, it was Charles Bassey who stole the show.

The 6-foot-11 All-American candidate from Lagos, Nigerio produced 24 points, 17 rebounds and four blocks as the Hilltoppers turned back visiting Louisiana Tech 66-64 in a spirited Conference USA basketball game in E.A. Diddle Arena.

WKU improves to 9-3 overall and 2-1 in C-USA, while the Bulldogs fall to 8-4 in all games and 1-2 within the league.

“Charles was very active in this one, he looked really good out there,” WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said. “And, we sure needed everything he could possibly give us in this one. He really battled, he really got after it.

“We didn’t shoot very well at all, but we made enough plays to win the game. Sometimes you just have these grind-it-out games and you have to fight through it and find a way to come out on top, and we were able to to that.”

Isaiah Crawford capped an 8-2 with a 16-foot jumper that gave Louisiana Tech a 64-63 lead with 1:05 to play, but Hollingsworth scored on a strong drive to the basket at 0:45 to reclaim a one-point lead for WKU.

Bassey then blocked Crawford’s shot at 0:23 and Hollingsworth was fouled at 0:21 — making one of two free throws to make it a two-point WKU advantage.

In the final 10 seconds, the Bulldogs’ Amorie Archibald missed two shots from 3-point range — including one just before the horn that could have won it for the visitors from Ruston.

Midway through the second half, the Bulldogs Kalob Ledoux drained a deep 3 at the end of a 15-3 run that pushed the visitors ahead 52-46, but Hollingsworth hit a pair of short jumpers before Anderson and Bassey combined for three free throws to put Western in front 53-52 with seven minutes left.

It was a dogfight the rest of the way.

Despite a frigid-shooting first half (31%), WKU managed a 31-28 lead at intermission thanks to the forecful play of Bassey, who prodiced 15 points and 12 rebounds. The Hilltoppers’ lone 3-pointer in 12 attempts also came from Bassey.

Bassey scored seven points and freshman point guard Dayvion McKnight, making his first collegiate start, added four in a 15-3 Western burst that wiped out an early three-point deficit and provided the hosts a 19-10 lead 12 minutes into the contest.

Louisiana Tech, which shot 41% over the first 20 minutes, stayed in the game thanks to the play of forward JaColby Pemberton, who scored 12 points.

In addition to Bassey’s priduction, the Hilltoppers got 12 points from Anderson, 11 from Hollingsworth, and 10 from power forward Carson Williams, who also co.lected nine rebounds.

Western shot only 36% from the field, including 2-of-17 from 3-point range, but made 24-of-31 free throws for 77%. The Hilltoppers also outrebounded the Bulldogs, 47-33.

Louisiana Tech got 14 points each from Ledoux and Crawford, with Pemberton, shut out in the second half, and 6-10 center Andrew Gordon each scoring 12.

WKU returns to action at 6 p.m. on Saturday, once again hosting Louisiana Tech.

“We need to be better than we were tonight,” Stansbury said. “These are two teams that know each other very well and we’ve just got to come back again and get it done here at home.”