Parker Bates is ready for the Apollo High School football program to be taken seriously, and he understands that he and his fellow Eagles have work to do to make this happen.
Bates believes it will happen this season, which will be his last in an Apollo uniform.
Despite a 50-13 opening-night setback at Owensboro last Friday, Bates believes the Eagles’ true identity is more akin to the team that trailed the Red Devils by nine points at the half than the one outscored 28-0 in the second half.
“We have the potential to win a lot of games this season, I truly believe that,” said Bates, a 6-foot-5, 300-pound offensive left tackle. “We want to develop into that team that comes out and shocks people, defeating teams no one things we’re capable of defeating.
“But you can’t just talk about it, you have to go out and prove it. I believe we have a team capable of proving it. To me, it’s just a matter of us going out and playing to our capabilities. If we do that, we’ll be just fine.”
Bates has been an anchor along the Eagles’ O-line for the past three seasons, and he believes his play has improved significantly since becoming a starter as a sophomore in 2018.
“A lot of it has to do with getting in the weight room, doing the work to become bigger and stronger, for sure,” Bates said. “But it’s also about becoming stronger mentally, becoming better with technique, and I think all of these improvements have helped make me a better player, in general.
“Technique is important because there are situations that I’m going to come up against an opponent just about as big as me, and having the right technique becomes the difference between success and failure, between winning and losing.”
First-year Apollo head coach John Edge concurs.
“His footwork is really good, plus he has the type of body that you can’t teach,” Edge said. “Parker is very intelligent, has all the intangibles it takes to be successful, and he’s a very positive force within our team — a very good senior leader for us.”
In the offseason, during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Bates would team with a pair of fellow seniors, center Cade Crume and right guard Jake Cissna.
“We’re like brothers at this point,” Bates said. “We would be in my backyard working on drills and technique, wanting to be as sharp as we could be once the season rolled around.”
Being a coach’s son has been helpful, as well.
His father, Paul Bates, is a former Apollo head coach and is currently the Eagles’ offensive line coach. He was also an outstanding player in his own right at Kentucky Wesleyan College, which inducted him into its Athletic Hall of Fame last year.
“Just having him at home helps,” Bates said of his father. “We’ll watch video, and he’ll notice some extra things I might have missed and point them out to me. He corrects me as a coach, and he supports me as my dad, and that’s a pretty good combination to have.”
Bates laughed.
“Hey, my dad calls it like it is,” he said. “If I wasn’t good enough to play for him, I wouldn’t be playing.”
