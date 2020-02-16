Alderson Broaddus continued its recent mastery over Kentucky Wesleyan in men’s basketball on Saturday.
The Battlers held off the Panthers down the stretch, 64-61, in a Great Midwest Athletic Conference basketball game played at Salem, West Virginia — marking the sixth consecutive win in the series by Alderson Broaddus.
The loss dropped KWC to 9-14 overall and 8-8 in the G-MAC, while ABU snapped a four-game losing streak improving to 8-17, 6-10.
“We battled in spots,” KWC head coach Drew Cooper said, “but we didn’t get some performances we needed in other spots.
“I’m disappointed that we couldn’t find a way to beat Alderson Broaddus this year.”
The Panthers trailed by eight points with just over 10 minutes to play, but battled their way back into contention and had a shot at victory in the final minute.
Alderson Broaddus led 62-61 when Adam Goetz stepped to the foul line for Wesleyan’s first — and only — two free throw attempts of the contest with 21 seconds to play. Goetz missed both.
Nonetheless, the Battlers turned the ball over and KWC’s Zach Hopewell shot a top-of-the-key 3-pointer that went in and out. Alderson Broaddus star Malik Bocook was fouled and made two free throws with nine-tenths of a second remaining to account for final margin.
Kentucky Wesleyan led by as many as seven points in the first half, but the Battlers were able to pull into a 31-all deadlock by intermission.
Bocook finished with 22 points and nine rebounds to lead ABU, which also got 19 points and five assists from Bruce Spruell. David Shriver scored 16 points and John Grayson secured a game-best 12 rebounds.
Alderson Broaddus made 20-of-49 shots from the floor for 41%, including 7-of-19 accuracy from 3-point range (37%). The Battlers were 17-of-20 from the foul stripe (85%) and won the rebounding battle, 38-31.
The Panthers were paced by Goetz, who scored 19 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished three assists. Hopewell scored 15 points and Ben Sisson added 10.
KWC shot 40% from the field (25-of-63), including 41% from beyond the arc (11-of-27). The Panthers turned the ball over only seven times.
Wesleyan returns to action on Tuesday with a non-conference visit to Oakland City.
