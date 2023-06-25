Mike Baughn hit a hole-in-one at Panther Creek Golf Club on Wednesday. The ace was hit on No. 15 from 115 yards. Steve Riggs, Kurt Arnold and Mark King witnessed the ace.
Baughn hits ace at Panther Creek
- By THE MESSENGER-INQUIRER
-
- Updated
- 0
mmathis
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Multimedia
Latest News
- POLICE REPORTS for June 25, 2023
- ROMP closes with large crowd
- Volunteers keep ROMP running
- Owensboro Street Soccer Bowl keeps growing
- Baughn hits ace at Panther Creek
- Russia says Wagner Group's leader will move to Belarus after his rebellious march challenged Putin
- Packages from China are surging into the United States. Some say $800 duty-free limit was a mistake
- Israeli military kills Palestinian gunman as settlers rampage through Palestinian town
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Commented
- Board terminates Constant's contract (2)
- EDC: 2022 cyberattack stole over $500,000 from agency (2)
- City commission makes another bad decision (2)
- We don't need religious zealots telling us how to live our lives (1)
- Two restaurants coming to old Texas Gas property (1)
- Library protest targets Pride Month programs (1)
- Hollywood writers' strike ripples to thousands of out-of-work crews (1)
- POLICE REPORTS for June 4 2023 (1)
- Winds of change blew through Western in '63 (1)
- POLICE REPORTS for May 28, 2023 (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.