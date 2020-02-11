AUSTIN, Texas — MaCio Teague scored 11 points, Devonte Bandoo added 10 and No. 1 Baylor defeated Texas 52-45 Monday night for its 21st straight victory — one short of the Big 12 record set by Kansas in 1997.
Baylor (22-1, 11-0 Big 12) wrested control with a 13-0 push that put the Bears ahead 42-27 with 9:28 remaining. Five players scored for Baylor during that stretch. Texas helped out with three turnovers and failed to score for a period of 5:06.
Texas (14-10, 4-7) was led by Matt Coleman with 11 points.
No. 7 Duke 70, No. 8 Florida St. 65
DURHAM, N.C. — Tre Jones had 13 points to help seventh-ranked Duke overcome a turnover-heavy performance to beat No. 8 Florida State.
The Blue Devils (21-3, 11-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) were coming off a wild and emotionally draining overtime win against rival North Carolina on Saturday. And the teams entered this game tied for second in the ACC, sitting one game back in the loss column of No. 5 Louisville.
Trent Forrest finished with 18 points to lead the Seminoles (20-4, 10-3), who shot just 38%.
No. 24 Texas Tech 88, TCU 42
LUBBOCK, Texas — Davide Moretti and Jahmi’us Ramsey each had 17 points and No. 24 Texas Tech (16-8, 7-4 Big 12) made a season-high 13 3-pointers while leading throughout in a win over turnover-plagued TCU.
Texas Tech scored 33 points off 20 TCU (13-11, 4-7) turnovers.
