Brescia University men’s basketball coach Brian Skortz knew a steal when he saw one in Kayode Daboiku.
Four years ago, Skortz was preparing for his first season with the Bearcats and Daboiku was rehabbing following an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury that knocked him out of his senior season at Winton Woods High School in Cincinnati.
Ah, but Skortz remembered Daboiku from an AAU tournament the year before.
“A lot of schools had backed away after his injury, but I knew he could play,” Skortz said. “I knew if we could get him here, he would be a tremendous building block for us.”
Daboiku chose Brescia in 2016, and, well, the rest is history — literally, Bearcats basketball history — as he is poised to finish among the elite at Brescia in career scoring, rebounding and blocked shots.
“He is,” Skortz said, “one of the most outstanding people you could ever meet.”
Daboiku, an All-River States Conference selection as a junior in 2018-19, is rounding out his final season in style. The left-hander leads the team in scoring (18 ppg), rebounding (9 rpg) and total blocked shots (20).
He said he’s come a long way on the court and off the court since first arriving at Brescia.
“I came down for a visit, liked the school, liked the fact that they were renovating the gymnasium (Moore Center), and I liked Owensboro,” said Daboiku, a 6-foot-5, 210-pound power forward.
“On the court, I’m much more versatile now that when I first started. Initially, I only had one or two moves to the basket and could defend only one position, but over time I’ve become much more versatile, feel like I can play all over the court at both ends and be effective.
“I’ve grown personally, as well. When I arrived here, I was very quiet and not very confident expressing myself, but now after years I’m more confident talking in front of bigger groups, have become more involved on campus and in the community — now I’m involved in things outside of basketball.”
Skortz agrees.
“He’s a great ambassador for our university,” Skortz said of Daboiku. “He was our homecoming king two years ago, he’s a great mentor who’s been involved in our community service program, and he’s really great with kids — just a fantastic human being.”
And he’s awfully good on the hardwood, as well.
“He came out of a very good high school program,” Skortz said, “and he understands the game, from a situational standpoint, with a great basketball IQ.
“He’s been absolutely consistent for us throughout his four years here. He’s a young man I can rely on — on the court and off.”
Know this: Asbury University has seen enough of him. In the first meeting between the two RSC rivals on Dec. 3 in Wilmore, Daboiku poured in a career-high 36 points as the Bearcats edged the Eagles 112-111 in overtime. On Tuesday night, he hit the game-winning 3-pointer and grabbed the game-clinching rebound as Brescia rallied past Asbury 77-76 at the Moore Center — finishing with 23 points and 18 rebounds.
Now, Daboiku — a finance major — hopes Brescia (9-15, 4-8 RSC) can rally down the stretch and qualify for the River States Conference Tournament.
“We’re playing better basketball,” he said. “We just need to pull together, improve a little more on the defensive side, and make the most of our opportunities here at the end of the season.”
BU has just one home game remaining — Feb. 13 against IU Southeast — so that will serve as Senior Night at the Moore Center, and Daboiu is the lone Bearcat senior.
“We came in here together,” Skortz said, “so that night is going to be very emotional — very emotional for us all.”
