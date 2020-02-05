Brescia men’s basketball coach Brian Skortz has been preaching resilience to his team throughout an up-an-down 2019-20 season, and the Bearcats responded to the call on Tuesday night.
Senior forward Kayode Daboiku hit the game-winning 3-pointer with 22 seconds to play and retrieved the game-clinching rebound in the waning seconds as BU rallied past visiting Asbury 77-76 in a riveting River States Conference game at the Moore Center.
“This team has become resilient, and it comes from lessons we’ve learned throughout the season,” Skortz said. “It starts with what we take a lot of pride in here, and that’s defense. We got a couple of big stops at the end that gave us a chance to win the game.
“Kayode doesn’t take a lot of 3s, but he can make them. We got him in a good position to get a wide-open look and he knocked it down for us.”
In 39 minutes, Daboiku finished with 23 points and a game-high 18 rebounds. He got ample help from Tishaun Cooper, who drained five second-half 3-pointers and finished with 17 points off the bench. Ricky Shuford finished with 10 rebounds and Damontae Barnhill dished seven assists.
But it didn’t end there, as the Bearcats also got solid performances from starting guards Lezra Means and Cade Cunningham, along with a reserve crew that included Noah Cunningham, Jachon Bivens-Crowder, Hayden Shelton, Tristan Murray, Cooper, Justin Myers, Jeremy Stewart and Dylan Beckham.
Daboiku, a 6-foot-5, 210-pound power forward, leads the team with averages of better than 17 points and nine rebounds per game — but the club’s backcourt play has been less consistent and efficient, according to Skortz.
“Our guard play hasn’t been what it’s needed to be, and our rotation was much different in this one,” Skortz said. “We’re just looking for the right combinations to give us the most success as we come down to the end of the season.”
And, the end of the season will be crucial for the Bearcats — who need to finish strong to make the eight-team RSC Tournament.
“This will give us some momentum moving forward,” Skortz said. “Four teams from each division make the tournament and we’ll be matched up against division teams down the stretch.
“We’ve got work to do, but it’s work that can be done. We’ve got to string some wins together down the stretch to get in, but if we go 4-1 or 5-0, we’re in.”
ASBURY 76
Ridgeway 25. Powell 17. Goliday 11, Holifield 9, Dallatte 5, Duke 5, Robinson 3, Bonny 1.
BRESCIA 77
Daboiku 23, Cooper 17, Barnhill 8, Cunnnigham 8, Shelton 8, Shuford 7, Bivens-Crowder 5, Murray 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.