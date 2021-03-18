The Apollo E-Gals were not going to be denied on Wednesday night.
Shelbie Beatty scored 16 points — including a 50-footer that hit nothing but net to close out the first quarter — and helped lead Apollo past Daviess County 55-37 in the first round of the girls’ 9th District Basketball Tournament at the Sportscenter.
The late-surging E-Gals (12-7) play defending champion Owensboro Catholic (14-10) for the title at 7 p.m. on Friday.
“I thought we played really well, holding them to 37 points,” AHS coach Natalie Payne said. “We battled, we made second- and third-effort plays — I was really proud of our grit.”
The Lady Panthers battled the E-Gals on even terms for most of the first period. But Beatty’s half-court heave — her second 3 of the stanza — provided Apollo a 14-9 lead and a psychological edge, according to Payne.
“It’s funny because at the end of practices Shelbie makes that shot half-court consistently,” Payne said. “That gave us a real boost when she made it tonight.”
DC was still within 19-14 midway through the second period, but Kassidy Daugherty and Zoe Floyd keyed a 9-0 run over the final 3:51 that left the E-Gals with a 28-16 advantage at intermission.
The Lady Panthers were still within striking distance midway through the third, but Apollo went on a 7-0 run to stretch its lead to 19 points at the 1:25 mark.
Daviess County drew within 15 on baskets by Katie Mewes and Adylan Ayer early in the fourth, but the E-Gals scored seven of the next nine points stretch their lead to 20.
The Lady Panthers never got closer than 15 the rest of the way.
In addition to Beatty’s production, Apollo got 12 points and nine rebounds from Floyd, 12 points and four assists from Daugherty, and five steals from Curry.
Apollo senior guard Amber Dunn had seven points and three assists before re-injuring the ankle that kept her out of action most of the season. Dunn’s status for Friday night is uncertain.
The E-Gals went 17-of-36 from the field (47%), 17-of-21 from the foul stripe (81%), won the rebounding battle (25-21), and turned the ball over 10 times.
Adylan Ayer scored 12 points to pace the Lady Panthers, who also got six rebounds from Katie Mewes.
DC was 13-of-37 from the floor (35%), made 6-of-11 free throws (55%), and committed 14 turnovers.
“I thought we were prepared for this game and the kids bought into what we were trying to do,” Daviess County coach John Kirkpatrick said. “We lose one senior, Brooklyn Daugherty, who we’ll miss on and off the court.
“We have a lot of players coming back and I hope we will use this game as motivation, as fire for the future.”
DAVIESS COUNTY 9-7-9-12 — 37
APOLLO 14-14-14-13 — 55
Daviess County (37) — Ayer 12, Mewes 7, Payne 7, Paige 6, Daugherty 2, Spurrier 1.
Apollo (55) — Beatty 16, Daugherty 12, Floyd 12, Dunn 7, Curry 6, Carter 2.
