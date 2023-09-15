Cameron Bell scored four goals, including a hat trick in the first half, to lead Daviess County to an 8-0 shutout at Apollo High School on Thursday night.
Bell’s fourth goal was a bender off the corner that deflected off Apollo keeper Htee Eh’s hand for a 7-0 lead in the 59th minute.
Palmer Templeton scored his first varsity goal in the 78th minute for the final tally for DC.
Conner Johnson recorded his seventh clean sheet of the season as the Panthers went to 13-3 and 6-0 in the 9th District.
Bell had been in a bit of a scoring slump, so the Panthers were happy to see him break out with some goals.
“Cam has needed a night like tonight to find his scoring touch again,” DC coach Doug Sandifer said. “It’s been a few games since he’s been able to find the back of the net, so tonight he finished well. I hope that will do something for his confidence. When Cam is dialed in he’s absolutely a threat.”
Bell thought combinations worked well in the first half, when DC built a 6-0 lead.
“We moved the ball well,” Bell said. “In the first half we were playing one-twos off each other.”
Bell had the first goal of the game in the fifth minute. Jake Johnson scored the second goal in the sixth minute off a Gabe Sandefur pass.
Saw Mu made it 3-0 in the 19th minute with a flick over the keeper after a Sam Glover pass into the box. Glover also had the assist on Bell’s second goal, which was a turn and fire from 12 yards in the 20th minute. Bell had the ball again a minute later and scored the hat trick on a 15-yard shot for a 5-0 DC lead.
Glover got a goal on a chip shot over the keeper after Bell played a through ball for a 6-0 advantage in the 64th minute.
“Our energy was good the first half,” Sandifer said.
“The guys seemed loose, excited, we were moving well, talking to each other, communicating well, making nice runs, playing the right balls, that gave us a lot of chances early on.”
In the second half DC wasn’t quite as fluid.
“I think our players looked at the scoreboard, it gets a little sloppy, maybe we’re trying to do things we didn’t do in the first half that got us some success,” Sandifer said. “We weren’t as crisp, not as focused as we were in the first half. It’s hard to blame them when they look up and have a comfortable lead.”
Apollo went to 2-10-1 on the season.
