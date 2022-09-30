Dolphins Bengals Football

Cincinnati Bengals’ Hayden Hurst goes in for a touchdown during his team’s win over the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night in Cincinnati.

 Associated Press

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow tossed a late 2-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Hurst to seal a 27-15 win for the Cincinnati Bengals over Miami in a Thursday night in a game marred by the horrific sight of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa being taken off on a stretcher.

Tagovailoa was chased down and thrown to the turf by Cincinnati’s Josh Tupou with about six minutes left in the first half. He remained down for more than seven minutes before being taken to a hospital with reported head and neck injuries.

