Bethlehem beat Apollo 69-57 in the E-Gals New Year’s Shootout on Saturday.
Kassidy Daugherty scored 15 points, Shelbie Beatty added 14 points and Amaya Curry had 11.
Apollo is 1-1.
BETHLEHEM22-12-19-16 — 69
APOLLO12-24-10-11 — 57
Bethlehem (69) — Thompson 26, Hodges 11, Filiatreau 10, Thurmond 9, Spalding 7, Bishop 5, Miles 2.
Apollo (57) — Daugherty 15, Curry 11, Rhodes 6, Carter 5, Floyd 4, John 2.
GRAVES COUNTY 48, McLEAN COUNTY 37
Bailei Walker scored 12 points Alyssa Burrough added 10 for McLean County in the E-Gals New Year’s Shootout.
McLean County is 0-3.
GRAVES COUNTY13-15-10-8 — 48
McLEAN COUNTY15-12-6-4 —37
Graves County (48) — Harris 12, Alexander 8, Myatt 7, Jackson 7, Carter 7, Widelski 3, Glesson 2, Whitaker 2.
McLean County (37) — Walker 12, Burrough 10, Owen 8, Galloway 3, McMann 2, Christian 2.
