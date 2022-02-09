Owensboro High School faced a formidable challenge in No. 9 Bowling Green on Tuesday night.
BG is a legitimate top 10 boys basketball team in Kentucky, and the Red Devils were able to hang tough for much of the game at the OHS gym before falling 72-64.
Kenyata Carbon led the Red Devils with a game-high 32 points, and he didn’t play in the second quarter because of two fouls. Carbon scored 21 points in the 2nd half and had a double-double with 11 rebounds.
Carbon and Amari Wales, who finished with 17 points, couldn’t lift OHS once Turner Buttry got going for BG from long range in the second half.
Arguably one of the best shooters in the state, Buttry put on a long-range shooting clinic in the second half, hitting four 3-pointers in the third quarter on the way to scoring a team-high 25 points for BG. Buttry was nailing shots from Steph Curry range and he led four BG players scoring in double figures.
OHS was up 24-15 at the end of the first quarter and was still up 36-30 at halftime.
Consecutive 3s late in the third quarter by Buttry led Bowling Green up 55-51 heading to the fourth quarter. BG got up 10 points in the fourth quarter before OHS made a short run late.
BG went to 21-4 on the season. Owensboro dropped to 17-6.
“When we lost the lead, they got a little tough, we were looking away,” OHS coach Rod Drake said.
“We didn’t convert, we had a lot of fastbreak opportunities we didn’t convert. They beat us to all the 50-50 balls. Every one we didn’t get, they scored off of. Their offensive rebounding killed us too.
“They made more basketball plays down the stretch than we did. It was a very good test, that’s the best basketball team we’ve played all year. They are in the top 10. We were right there with them with two minutes to go.”
OHS made 25-of-51 for 49%. The Devils made one 3-pointer on seven attempts. OHS was 13-of-17 on free throws.
MJ Wardlow scored 15 points for BG. Elijah Marks had a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Deuce Bailey also scored 12 points for BG.
BG made 19-of-41 from the floor for 44.3%. It was 8-of-16 from 3-point range. OHS outrebounded BG 26-24.
“It was a great atmosphere, a tournament atmosphere, they are tough,” Drake said.
BOWLING GREEN 15 15 25 17 — 72
OWENSBORO 24 12 15 13 — 64
Bowling Green (72) — Buttry 25, Wardlow 15, E. Starks 12, Bailey 12, Ritter 3, Gurley 3, D. Starks 2.
Owensboro (64) — Carbon 32, Wales 17, Powell 6, Glover 3, Taylor 2, Rogers 2, Talbott 2.
