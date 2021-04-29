Joe Bickett hit a hole-in- one on Monday at Panther Creek Golf Course.
Bickett aced the 102-yard No. 3 hole, using a gap wedge.
Witnessing the feat were Paul Heady and Kim McManaway.
• Chris Goddard hit a hole-in-one at the Pearl Club on Friday.
Goddard aced the 194-yard No. 12 hole, using a 5-iron.
Witnesses were Brandon Fogle, Chad Fogle and Derek Fogle.
