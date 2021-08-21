Dates for the Big Blue Madness Presented by Papa John’s, the annual tipoff to the Kentucky men’s and women’s basketball seasons, and the men’s basketball Blue-White Game have been set.
Big Blue Madness will take place Oct. 15 in Rupp Arena at 6 p.m. CT. The Blue-White Game is scheduled for Oct. 22 in Rupp Arena at 6 p.m. CT.
While continuing to monitor the latest health and safety guidelines from local and national authorities, UK Athletics plans to operate venues at full capacity this season, including at Big Blue Madness and the Blue-White Game.
Tickets to Big Blue Madness will be free again this year but there will be no in-person public distribution at Memorial Coliseum due to health and safety guidelines. Ticket distribution details will be announced later.
Ticket information for the Blue-White Game, the men’s intrasquad scrimmage, will also be announced later.
