Even with an online-only distribution this year, Big Blue Nation wasted little time in snatching up all tickets for this season’s Big Blue Madness presented by Papa John’s.
In less than an hour Big Blue Nation claimed all available tickets online, setting up for a sold-out and highly anticipated tipoff to the 2021-22 Kentucky men’s and women’s basketball seasons.
The event will be Friday in Rupp Arena at 6 p.m. CT.
Big Blue Madness will feature introductions of both the men’s and women’s basketball teams, practice drills, videos and more. This will be the 16th time Madness has been held in Rupp Arena. Last year’s event took place in Memorial Coliseum as a TV-only event for fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
SEC Network will televise Big Blue Madness live for fans unable to attend in person.
ALL-STATE GOLFERS
Macey Brown from Apollo made the girls Kentucky All-State golf first team this week.
Brown won the girls individual state championship in 2020.
Grant Broughton from Daviess County and Jakob Wellman from Owensboro Catholic made the boys Kentucky All-State golf second team.
