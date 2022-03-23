Searching for something that could become a signature fundraising event, United Way of the Ohio Valley looked at some creative solutions.
What the group decided on was a golf event that is out of the ordinary and open to the community. The first Big Break Owensboro will be May 20 at Ben Hawes Golf Course. It will be from 1-5 p.m. and will be limited to 200 participants competing for prizes. Cost is $25 per person.
This is patterned off the Big Break competition on the popular Golf Channel show.
“Most organizations have an event that screams ‘This is them.’ We did not have that,” said Stephanie Bertram, the director of resource development and marketing for United Way of the Ohio Valley. “It had been some years since we’d done a community-wide fundraising event.”
Here comes Big Break Owensboro. Participants will be taking on eight golf challenges including the longest drive, the towering flop wall, and attempting to break glass. Awards go to the best and the worst players.
“This is a fun event, not geared toward just golfers, you can come out and have fun,” Bertram said. “There are different challenges, going to be individual scorecards, best and worst awards — this is something to have fun with.”
The proceeds will go to the area-wide care fund that helps the 55 non-profits that work with the UWOV in its six-county service area.
“This will help all around the area,” Bertram said.
While regular golfers will be interested in this event, it is being opened up to individuals who might not typically participate in a golf scramble.
“I think people will be curious, interested in doing something different,” Bertram said. “There could be some friendly competitions in this, some groups of friends doing this together.”
There will be food and drinks provided, and an awards presentation will follow the competitions.
To purchase tickets, visit UWOV.org. South Central Bank is a sponsor of the event.
