Growing old isn’t all that bad. I turned 61 in July, and I barely feel half those years. All in all, I feel blessed. I wake up each day and approach things the way I always have — go with God and give it all you’ve got.
As we grow older, though, one of the toughest realities we face is the loss of dear friends along the way. We all know it’s inevitable, but we’re still not fully prepared to lose those within our inner circle, be it a relative or close friend.
And, as time marches on, we lose more and more such individuals.
A week or so ago, I lost a good friend in Steve Morrison, a baseball teammate of mine at Bowling Green High School, and also a fellow member of the Class of 1977 — he was affectionately referred to as “Big Daddy” — and I’m still struggling with this one.
I got to know Steve in 1972, when we were both eighth graders at Bowling Green Junior High. We clicked from the first time we met and remained close over the next four-plus decades, even though I departed my hometown in the late summer of 1982.
Steve was an outstanding high school football player — a husky offensive lineman. But despite Steve’s physical stature — he was one of those 5-by-5 guys you’d never guess was a baseball player — he was a formidable left-handed pitcher.
In my junior season at BGHS, we won 25 games and were ranked among the state’s top 10 teams.
In my senior season, however, we faced a real dilemma, having lost our top three pitchers to graduation.
Our assistant coach, Steve Long, had coached Steve in Babe Ruth and persuaded him to join the team his senior year.
Steve didn’t wait long to make an impression.
Each season, like Owensboro and Daviess County, we would take a spring break junket to Florida. Our trip was bookended by games in Birmingham, Alabama — one on the way down, one on the way back.
Well, Steve drew the mound assignment for our first game in Birmingham, and the opposing team was on him from start to finish — making fun of his stocky build: “Hey lefty, you’re crushing our pitching mound?” and “Hey Fatso, you picked the wrong sport!” and “You’re nothing but a big tub of lard!” It went on and on like that for seven innings, and what’s ironic is that those guys couldn’t hit him.
Steve picked out the ringleader of the hecklers in the early innings, but never said a thing the entire game. Not a word.
Nonetheless, I knew how Steve operated, and I figured things weren’t going to end well. Sure enough, when the game was over and we went through the handshake line, Steve shook hands with Mr. Ringleader and simultaneously delivered an uppercut to the guy’s chin that would’ve made Mike Tyson beam with pride. Full-scale havoc ensued.
How we got out of Birmingham unscathed that night, I’ll never know.
That was Steve Morrison, a gentle giant, unless provoked.
“Big Daddy” — a great friend and teammate I’ll forever cherish and, indeed, dearly miss.
