One game after getting manhandled by Auburn, EJ Montgomery and Nick Richards gave a glimpse of what basketball life could look like for the University of Kentucky.
They combined for 39 points and 19 rebounds in an 80-72 physical-challenge win over Mississippi State.
“We’re really hard to beat,” Richards said.
Richards has spent most of this season arriving for UK as a junior. Yet, he had one of those fallback games against Auburn last Saturday that reminded you of why he only played one minute against Auburn with the Final Four on the line last March.
Richards was a no-show again at Auburn, and he was joined in the no-effect department by Montgomery.
Both Richards and Montgomery had moved firmly into the Kenny Payne challenge house after this latest showing against Auburn.
Richards needed to get back to being dominating, as he has been for more than a month. Montgomery needed to have some kind of break through to escape his compartment of small steps of improvement but no real physical impact on games.
Both of those primary goals were met by UK’s big men. They also demonstrated how good UK could become if they are both rolling in a game, at both ends of the floor.
After just two points in the first half, Richards took over in the second half, getting a double-double with 27 points, 11 rebounds. It was his 10th double-double of the season.
When UK was being challenged in the second half, holding a 60-54 lead, Richards scored 10 of UK’s next 12 points.
Richards also became the guy at the free-throw line, helping to salt the game away with 13-of-15 shooting from there.
Asked if he could’ve imagined such a performance a year ago, Richards was brutally honest.
“Naw, I couldn’t have imagined getting that,” Richards said.
He also thought UK’s big men proved some things to themselves and anybody watching.
“We just try to prove to the world that we can play with physical teams,” Richards said. “We played physical teams throughout the year. Louisville was a physical team. Texas Tech was a physical team. Auburn was a physical team. It didn’t come out the way we wanted, but we learned from that game.”
Montgomery showed just how much energy he could expend on a basketball court with non-stop activity until he got worn out late in the second half. The sophomore finished with 12 points, eight rebounds and three steals.
Montgomery got two chest bumps from a staffer on UK’s bench when he came out with three minutes gone in the second half.
Montgomery was used to the physical play on this Tuesday night.
The 6-foot-10, 235-pound sophomore had been doling out energy, grabbing rebounds and getting to the rim most of the first half.
He continued the high-energy play early in the second half, hence the chest bumps on the UK bench.
Montgomery had heard all season about whether he’d be able to emerge from his basketball shell in his second year as a Wildcat.
He had shown a few signs this season, made some steps in the right direction of becoming an inside force for UK.
He’d also had moments like what went on at Auburn. Montgomery had three blocked shots and four rebounds, but did little else at Auburn.
That all changed in a late-evening game against Mississippi State.
Montgomery started for the 16th straight time against Mississippi State, and he put on the best performance of his UK career.
Montgomery also was important in his defensive assignment, making it tough for Reggie Perry to get going until the middle of the second half.
Perry finished with 14 points and eight rebounds, but he had been averaging 20 and 10 over the last five games.
It got to where in the second half Montgomery got a huge ovation from the Rupp Arena crowd every time he left the floor for a rest.
Montgomery was so hot that he didn’t exit the game very much until late.
UK coach John Calipari liked the version of Montgomery he saw against Mississippi State.
“EJ, it’s taken a little time, so what?” Calipari asked. “What’s the issue? He is a premiere player in the country, tonight was that first step.”
That first step offered a glimpse of what UK could become with Richards and Montgomery looking to dominate.
