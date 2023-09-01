FF BIG GAME FEATURE

Owensboro Catholic’s Brady Atwell looks downfield against Daviess County during game action on Friday night at Reid Stadium.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Two teams that have started off like gangbusters collide in a battle of unbeatens tonight when Owensboro Catholic welcomes Greenwood to Steele Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.