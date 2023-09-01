Two teams that have started off like gangbusters collide in a battle of unbeatens tonight when Owensboro Catholic welcomes Greenwood to Steele Stadium.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
The Class 5-A Gators are 2-0 and coming off Friday’s impressive 38-6 rout of cross-county rival Warren East in the Don Franklin Auto Trojan Trail Turf War at Barren County High School in Glasgow.
“Greenwood is a very talented football team with experience and depth,” Aces head coach Jason Morris said. “Offensively, they’re going to try to stay as balanced as possible, but they’re going to try to establish the run and work off that.”
One key to the attack is running back Tel Tel Long, who against Warren East carried the ball nine times for 84 yards and a touchdown. He also caught a 60-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Cam Smith.
Last week, the highly-efficient Smith completed 7 of 12 passes for 160 yards and two TDs and also rushed eight times for 53 yards and three touchdowns.
“They’re both very, very good football players,” Morris said of Long and Smith, “but we can’t just concentrate on those two, because they have other players who are also very capable.”
One such player is running back Elmo Stewart, who caught five passes for 68 yards against the Raiders. In addition, Canon Jaggers hauled in a 32-yard scoring pass.
The Gators, who opened the season with a 49-14 blowout of Hopkinsville, have also played well on the defensive side, thus far.
“They’ll go 3-3, 4-3 with a multiple defensive attack,” Morris said. “They play extremely hard, and they play with tremendous heart and determination.”
Last week, Greenwood featured three players with double-digit tackles — Gray Price (13), Jackson Freeland (10) and Matt Edmunds (10). The Gators held Warren East to only 75 yards of total offense.
Owensboro Catholic, a Class 2-A power that opened with a 42-6 conquest of Apollo, posted their second consecutive City-County victory last week — blowing out host Daviess County, 50-0.
“Our team was ready to play,” Morris said. “We were very efficient on both sides of the ball, our offensive line provided (quarterback) Brady Atwell time to throw, and he was able to get the ball to guys in space.
“It was a challenging week with the heat and humidity being so high, but I thought we handled all of that pretty well. We stepped on the field, did what we needed to do and came away with the victory.”
Against DC, Atwell completed 16 of 21 passes for 279 yards and four touchdowns; also scoring a rushing TD.
Tut Carrico had another monster game for the Aces, catching four passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns. Deuce Sims made six receptions for 80 yards and two scores, and Noah Rhinerson added four catches for 77 yards and a score.
Miles Edge led the ground game with 48 yards on nine carries, with Eli Blair adding a rushing touchdown.
Defensively, Catholic allowed Daviess County only 103 yards of total offense. Tut Carrico led the way with nine tackles, with Vince Carrico, Chris Burns and Michael Lyon registering seven each. Blair and Kaiser Frick each had interceptions, and Vince Carrico recovered a fumble.
Greenwood, however, figures to be a much tougher test.
“I’m very excited about this game, because it’s a matchup of two teams that have the capability of making deep playoff runs,” Morris said. “Greenwood’s program is comparable to ours in a lot of ways, and coach (William) Howard has built their program the right way, from the ground up.”
In 2022, Greenwood went 9-3 and advanced to the second round of the playoffs, dropping a 27-21 decision at Owensboro.
“This is a good game for us to play,” Morris said, “and I hope we can keep this series going in the years to come.
“We’ll have our hands full in this one, and we have to be ready to play.”
