While these scoring festivals that the University of Kentucky has embarked on during this seven-game homestand sure are good for watching baskets, it’s tough to tell what the Wildcats get out of these blowouts that have become a November staple.
Teams build confidence off of games like the UK 85-57 wasting of Central Michigan on Monday at Rupp Arena.
“These games make them pass the ball to each other, it makes them make the easiest play,” UK coach John Calipari said. “We’re playing against ourselves. How good can we be?
“I’m worried about my team fighting, and about my team being consistent for 40 minutes and how we’re going to play. Then we’ve got to figure each other out.”
These blowouts give UK the chance to look itself collectively in the mirror and say, ‘What do we have to look like when we play an actual good team?’
Players give themselves chances to see how well they can shoot from long range, whether they can use driving lanes when available, how many perimeter passes they can make to a teammate before the absolutely best shot possible is there.
That’s what Kellan Grady and TyTy Washington Jr. had going late in the second half when UK was looking to improve its shot selection and 3-point marksmanship in the same position.
Grady looked to have an open shot well beyond the 3-point line. He saw Washington to his right at the top of the key and fired a pass to Washington, who went right back to Grady, who sized up his opportunity and went right back to Washington.
The 6-foot-3 freshman squared up and fired from long range, and it went swish for a 48-20 lead.
Washington proved again that he is the best shooter on the team by finding the range for a 3-pointer from the side just before halftime.
Washington finished with 15 points. The No. 9 Wildcats are now 6-1.
“Games like this, we’re working on our team chemistry. Find ways to play off each other, find ways to get easier baskets,” Washington said. “We know where we want to go, games like this, we have to keep the pressure on.”
Bryce Hopkins got the start in the second half over Keion Brooks Jr., who returned to the starting lineup after missing the a game because of illness.
Hopkins had been active but not great in the first half, but a look at his hustle as opposed to the halftime shooting line for Brooks could provide an answer.
Brooks, the 6-7 junior who is considered the experienced leader on this team, went 2-for-9 in the first half, just missing on a couple of drives.
Hopkins didn’t score in the second half and missed three shots from 3-point range, but he did pass for three assists and played 11 minutes in the second half. Hopkins finished with six points, four rebounds and three assists.
“He just wants me to rebound, defend, play hard, take shots that are there,” Hopkins said of Calipari’s mission for him. “As games go on, I’m starting to learn what my role is, I’m trying to let them come to me, instead of going in trying to force shots.”
Making contributions without scoring has been a major component for Calipari’s team.
“I’m not taking guys out for missed shots,” Calipari said. “They know I’m not doing that. Now, you can’t miss every shot and expect to play. I’m taking you out if you don’t fight, if you’re not defending, if you don’t dive on the floor for a ball, or if you’re not sprinting. If you’re soft, you’re coming out.
“Now, to encourage them, that’s what I’d be saying to them. We had some guys miss a lot of shots today. They stayed in the game. It’s not what it is for us because, again, I want them to know you can go in and miss shots. You can’t miss them all, but you can go in and miss shots if you’re defending and you’re rebounding, if you’re diving on the floor, and if you’re making a difference in the game.
“If you play that way, you’ll be confident. Now, they think I just got to make shots to be confident. Okay. What if you’re 1-for-9? How confident are you now?”
With these blowouts, and all of the opportunities for minutes available, Calipari doesn’t seem worried about finding his eight or nine guys who will play a lot. Some of that is obvious, and some of that is not.
“I think it’s going to be game to game, and guys are going to have to accept that,” Calipari said. “If someone is playing well, I’m going to play them a lot of minutes. If you’re not quite ready and you’re not into it that game, that’s fine. I still love you. I’ll have you at the house. I’ll make you breakfast, but you’re just not playing a whole lot tonight. It’s just what it may be.”
