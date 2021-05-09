For the longest time, Shannon Canary didn’t have much interest in billiards — not playing, not watching, not anything.
Her husband, Mike, has been a highly accomplished player for more than 20 years in Owensboro, and Shannon would occasionally watch him compete, but, still, she had no interest in the sport for herself.
The switch for billiards flipped for Canary, however, in 2016.
“I just had basically no interest at all for many years,” Canary said. “Finally, I went and watched Mike compete in the regionals at Nashville in 2016, and it was then that I started to give it a try — I’ve been playing ever since.
“I’m competitive by nature, and I’ve learned a lot from Mike and other players by just watching and listening. At first, I didn’t think I was any good, didn’t have much confidence, and I was super nervous, but I began to improve and after that, I started having so much fun playing.”
Canary plays three nights a week in three American Pool Association (APA) leagues in Owensboro — two in 8-ball and one in 9-ball — at the American Legion on Frederica Street and at Ten.O.Six Bar on Fourth Street.
“I’ve improved a lot since I started playing seriously — I would practice several hours a week at home in the beginning,” said Canary, a mortgage operations supervisor at U.S. Bank. “Now, I don’t practice as much, but I still enjoy competing — I like to win, and I get mad when I lose.
“Once you get a taste of winning, you begin to gain confidence and you become even more competitive — you want to continue to get better. I started out as a level 2 player and now I’m a 5, so that’s a pretty big jump — the better competition you play, the better you get.”
Canary’s love of the sport has improved, as well.
“I really enjoy every aspect of it,” said Canary, a 1992 graduate of Apollo High School. “It’s something my husband and I can go together and being part of the APA here in Owensboro is like being part of a family. You develop relationships, it’s a great way to meet people, and it’s just a lot of fun to be a part of.
“One of the great things about the APA is that it needs lower-level players — it’s sort of like having a handicap in golf. So, really, anyone can come out and play and enjoy themselves.”
Canary chuckled.
“Over the years, I’ve improved my equipment,” she said. “It got to the point where I asked Mike for a new pool cue for a Christmas present, and he got me one — I guess that shows how far I’ve come in the sport since I first started.”
