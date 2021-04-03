Like so many other entities on the sports landscape, billiards play in Owensboro is bouncing back as the community slowly edges toward a semblance of normalcy in 2021.
But the COVID-19 pandemic left a mark.
“It drastically impacted billiards play in Owensboro and across the country.” said Quentin Spooner, who has been league operator of the Owensboro American Poolplayers Association (APA) for 14 years. “Billiards is an indoor sport that is primarily played in smaller establishments, which have faced multiple restrictions over the past year.”
Nonetheless, Spooner is encouraged about the health of the sport in Owensboro.
“Billiards play in Owensboro is on the rebound,” Spooner said. “Typically, when someone asks about billiards in Owensboro they are wanting to know who the best players are, but there is so much more to billiards than that. The vast majority of players in Owensboro are still learning the game — they play because they like it.”
And, the APA provides opportunities to play, compete and socialize.
“The Owensboro APA is designed for every player, from the beginner to the expert,” Spooner said. “In fact, most teams are looking for people who will come out and have a good time.
“The APA has designed the league in a way that makes the not-so-skilled players as valuable to the team as the truly talented players. This dynamic continues to change the face of billiards in Owensboro.”
And, Spooner says, the APA is appreciative of those who provide venues for events.
“Without the support of Rocky’s Bar & Grill and our veterans organizations (American Legion and AmVets), the Owensboro APA would not exist,” Spooner said. “These small businesses support our players, and in turn the players support them.”
Spooner noted that Owensboro’s multi-time world billiards champion and Hall of Famer Nick Varner remains a central figure for the sport in the community.
“Nick Varner is a big supporter of the sport,” Spooner said. “His accomplishments do not get the recognition they deserve. Multiple players have been able to go to him for advice on their game, and anyone interested in learning about billiards should take the time to talk with him.”
Spooner also believes the sport is continuing to evolve in Owensboro — becoming more inclusive and diverse.
“What I find most amazing about the direction billiards is heading in is the players,” Spooner said. “In the past, pool halls were mostly filled with guys. Now, 35% of the Owensboro APA is female. We have multiple husband and wife teams. One couple, Jimmy and Magda Harbison, play together on multiple teams, and they have even built separate teams because they enjoy competing with each other.
“So, I think what I find most enjoyable about the sport is the billiards family that is continuing to grow. Owensboro players compete vigorously with each each other, but when we travel to other places to play, everyone roots for each other. The level of sportsmanship shown by players in this town is unbelievable.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.