The GO Junior Golf Series played at Windward Heights Country Club in Hancock County on Thursday.
Baylie Billingsley (Owensboro) won the girls 13-15 18-hole division (95). Marley Baize (Owensboro) won the girls 13-15 9 holes (59).
Ellington Cox (Hawesville) won the girls 11-12 9-holes (52). Kolby Keown (Lewisport) won the boys 13-15 9 holes (39).
Hudson Brasher (Owensboro) won the 3-hole boys 8-under (18). Ainsley Morris (Central City) won the 3-hole girls 8-under (19).
