Brooks Black is a Union County assistant wrestling coach, which is a big deal in Union County. The wrestling program won seven straight KHSAA State Championships through 2022, and Black was a coach with five of those teams.
Black was fighting in his first LFA bout on the undercard Friday night at the Owensboro Sportscenter. Legacy Fighting Alliance, which has held events throughout the United States and Brazil, made its Kentucky debut Friday night with LFA 160 at the Sportscenter.
There was a good-sized crowd for the event, which featured six matches on the undercard and six more on the main card.
The main event featured John Sweeney (12-3) facing Allan Begosso (7-2-1) for the bantamweight title, along with Dylan Budka (5-1) taking on Azamat Bekoev (15-3) for the interim middleweight title.
For Black’s debut, it seemed like a huge chunk of that crowd was from Union County, and a lot of fans of the wrestling program, families, former and present wrestlers for the school were seated on the floor at VIP tables.
At one of those tables up front was Emilee, Brooks’ wife and the mother of a 3-month old, Anna Lee.
“We just had a baby in March, tonight’s my first night away from her,” Emilee said. “My nerves are a little amped up now. I was really good until we got here today.”
Watching a good friend do MMA style fighting got Brooks Black thinking he wanted to give that a try. Black was a top-level collegiate wrestler at the University of Illinois who has been retired since 2018. Brooks is 29 years old.
“His friend Mark Grey fights, and every time we’d watch him he would be like ‘I want to do that,’ ” Emilee said. “I was like tell me that later. One day he was like ‘I’m going to train.’ I just found out I was pregnant and was like ‘we could pick a little better time to do this,’ but whatever makes him happy makes me happy.
“I’m really proud of Brooks, he’s been humble through this whole experience.”
Neither of them were from Union County, but met there teaching and got married.
Brooks at 6-foot-4, 252 pounds was fighting Badou Zaky, at 6-3, 245 pounds, who was 1-0 in the heavyweight division. Black hung in well in the first round, and there were loud chants of ‘Let’s Go Brooks, Let’s Go Brooks’ that broke out ahead of the second round.
The fight was stopped 37 seconds into the second round when Black got cut above the eye after the fighters collided during a takedown attempt.
After the match, and after he had been looked at by LFA medical staff, Black was getting pictures made with quite a few folks from Morganfield and the surrounding area. Black was charged up and proud of his efforts to get in the MMA ring.
“I’ve been training for five months,” Black said. “I wrestled for 18 years, collegiately at the University of Illinois. I always wanted to do this, my best friend Mike Grey fights out of New Jersey. I started training, lost over 45 pounds since Christmas.
“My wife just had a newborn. It’s such a blessing. All our kids followed up from camp, 150 this week, 150 last week. I went to (Union County wrestling) camp every day from 7:30 to 3, then I’d go home, see my wife and daughter, then I’d go train for an hour and a half.”
The weigh-in on Thursday was a bit of a spectacle
“It’s been kind of crazy,” Black said. “Badou, I’ve been obsessed with him. He talked a lot of smack, did some stuff at weigh-ins. After the fight he said it was a game, nothing but love. His wife gave my wife a hug. God’s blessed me, I’ve come a long way. I haven’t competed since 2018. I’m looking to fight again in southern Indiana in November.
“I left it all out there the best I could. No shame in my game being my first fight.”
The backing for Union County wrestling has reached legendary proportions through the years, and the numbers of Union County fans who came out to cheer on Black was very impressive.
“The support of the fans was unbelievable,” Black said. “We had a ton of people come here from our community, all around, people trying to watch back home. It’s been nothing but love. If there’s anything I learned from this, I got my lifestyle back together. I got my weight down, my wife has been letting me do this, now I can go be a dad again. She’s happy. I’m going to get stitched up and go see everybody from the community.”
