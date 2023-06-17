Brooks Black is a Union County assistant wrestling coach, which is a big deal in Union County. The wrestling program won seven straight KHSAA State Championships through 2022, and Black was a coach with five of those teams.

Black was fighting in his first LFA bout on the undercard Friday night at the Owensboro Sportscenter. Legacy Fighting Alliance, which has held events throughout the United States and Brazil, made its Kentucky debut Friday night with LFA 160 at the Sportscenter.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.