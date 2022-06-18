Jacob Blackburn from Beaver Dam won the 18-hole boys 16-18 division of the Worth Insurance Group/Chick-Fil-A GO Junior Golf Series on Friday at Madisonville Country Club.
Owensboro’s Jax Malone was second in the 16-18 at 74.
Owensboro’s Andrew Powell was the top finisher in the boys 11-12 9-hole division (42).
Lewisport’s Jacob Schultz won the boys 13-15 9-hole division (42).
Beaver Dam’s Molly Amos won the girls 9-10 6-hole division (25). Central City’s Ainsley Morris won the girls 8-under 3-hole division (17).
The 70 junior golfers had a 3 1/2-hour storm delay before competing under sunny skies.
The Owensboro swing of the GO Series begins at Hillcrest Golf Course on Monday, June 20, followed by Ben Hawes Golf Course next Thursday and the Pearl Club at the Summit on Monday, June 27.
