LOUISVILLE — It’s closer to Christmas than it is Easter, but that didn’t prevent the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers from laying a big, fat egg in the KFC Yum! Center on Tuesday night.
At a time when unranked Louisville has four key players out with a variety of injuries, one would think the visiting Hilltoppers would step on a big stage and take advantage of the situation.
At a time when Western features a veteran starting lineup that includes four seniors and a junior, not to mention its deepest bench in years, one would think this would been the Hilltoppers’ year to prevail.
At a time when the Toppers were coming off significant victories over Northern Iowa and Memphis, and a competitive loss to then-No. 15 West Virginia in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic at Sioux Falls, S.D., one would assume WKU would at least have fighting chance at the end against the Cards.
Not a chance.
WKU’s 75-54 blowout loss at the hands of Louisville was more than enough evidence to prove that the Cardinals are still a force to be reckoned with and that the Hilltoppers — 6-foot-11 All-American candidate Charles Bassey notwithstanding — remain a work in progress in terms of genuinely arriving on the national scene.
“It wasn’t the same team that played three games out in South Dakota,” WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said. “For what reason, I have no idea — I just know that you can’t beat a good team on the road turning the basketball over like we did.
“Give Louisville credit — they made plays at critical times throughout the game.”
Unbeaten U of L (4-0) outworked, outrebounded, outcoached and flat-out outplayed the Hilltoppers, who slip to 2-2.
And to think, WKU actually led by eight points with just under nine minutes remaining in the first half.
A driving layup by reserve guard Jordan Rawls, a 3-pointer by Rawls and another triple by guard Luke Frampton pushed the Hilltoppers in front, 25-17.
But the prideful Cardinals weren’t about to be run out of their own building. No way.
Instead, Louisville stitched together a withering 17-4 run that left the home team with a 34-29 halftime advantage — the momentum had swung the Cards’ way, and Western never got it back.
WKU was still within four points after a driving layup by Dayvion McKnight with 11:41 to play, but the Cardinals got seven points from Dre Davis and five more from David Johnson in a torrid 16-4 run over the next seven minutes that sealed the deal. The Tops never drew closer than 13 over the final four minutes.
Louisville won the battle of the boards 34-31, dished 16 assists to Western’s seven, turned the ball over 13 times while turning the Toppers over 21 times, made 8-of-18 shots from distance (44%) to WKU’s 3-of-18 (17%) and drained 15-of-20 free throws (75%) to the Toppers’ dismal 5-of-11 (46%).
“We were locked in and paid attention to the details leading into this game,” U of L head coach Chris Mack said. “We weren’t perfect, but I thought we played pretty well against a very good team.
“I challenged our team, and they went out and played very hard the whole way, but I was surprised it became a 20-point game down the stretch.”
Davis was sensational for the Cards, finishing with 21 points on 7-of-9 shooting. Johnson (17 points, eight assists, six rebounds) and Carlik Jones (18 points, six rebounds, four assists) weren’t far behind.
Western got quality performances from senior guard Taveion Hollingsworh (19 points) and Bassey (13 points, 15 rebounds, five blocks), but no other Hilltopper scored more than five points — and that’s simply not enough.
Incredibly, the Hilltoppers once led this series 36-20, but Tuesday’s victory marked the ninth straight in the matchup for the Cardinals, who have won 22 of the last 25 meetings since 1975.
WKU has the potential to be a very good team this season, perhaps even great late, but Louisville’s 21-point conquest was a reality check for the Hilltoppers, who let a golden opportunity to beat the Cards in the ‘Ville slip away.
