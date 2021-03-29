The Owensboro Sportscenter was well-prepared for Muhlenberg County High School's shining moment on Sunday afternoon.
Shortly after the Mustangs had wrapped up the boys' 3rd Region Basketball Tournament championship with a 46-31 conquest of Owensboro Catholic, strains of the late, great John Prine's song "Paradise" — an epic ode to Muhlenberg County — could be heard emanating from the building's public address system.
This was not lost on Muhlenberg's dedicated contingent of joyous fans, who roared their approval, and, in some cases, began singing along.
It was, in a word, perfect — the very nearly perfect Americana song being played in tribute to a very nearly perfect Americana high school basketball team, which had just won for the 19th time in 20 outings this season.
Perfect, indeed.
Make no mistake, Sunday was Muhlenberg's day, just like 2021 has been Muhlenberg's year — and the best team in the 3rd Region all season will well-represent its fellow members at the KHSAA State Basketball Tournament later this week at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
Count on it.
It's been 11 years since the Mustangs have gone to the Sweet 16, and the time for a return was long overdue in the estimation of senior guard Nash Divine, who was celebrated as the 2021 Messenger-Inquirer 3rd Region Player of the Year prior to Sunday's game.
"This has been our goal from the jump, no doubt about it," Divine said. "It's so gratifying to go to state with this group of guys because a lot of us have been playing ball together since elementary school — it's been building for us for a lot of years.
"You know, our calling card all year has been toughness, togetherness, defense, and just pure grit, and I thought we had all that going for us today. It's been with us all year and we've stuck with it. It's our identity, it's who we are."
It's been a three-year project for Divine and his fellow seniors to return the Mustangs to glory.
"Basketball has always meant so much to so many in our community," Divine said, "and we wanted to bring back that winning, championship culture to Muhlenberg County. We wanted to set the tone for the future of the program and by winning this championship, I think we've done that.
"I couldn't be happier."
Accountability has been a mainstay to the team's success, according to Mustangs coach, Kyle Eades, also honored on Sunday as the 2021 M-I 3rd Region Coach of the Year.
"Iron sharpens iron and we've constantly challenged ourselves to be better," Eades said. "I've never had to worry about character, I've never had to worry about this team working hard — all I've had to do is go out there and coach basketball every day.
"This (championship) means a lot, and I'm just so thrilled to be able to share it with these players and coaches, our fans, and with the people of Muhlenberg County. It's very, very hard to win this tournament, but these guys proved they had what it took to go the distance."
"We're a blue-collar team, we're well-connected, we play team basketball, and the guys have developed a championship mentality."
And the Mustangs are not finished yet.
"Oh no, we're not done," Divine said, with a grin. "We're playing our best ball right now and we're very confident going into the state tournament.
"A lot of people seem to overlook the 3rd Region this time of year — but they shouldn't overlook us."
Perfect.
