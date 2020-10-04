Owensboro Catholic High School is off to a sizzling 4-0 start on the football field in 2020, and senior linebacker-running back Chris Boarman is one of the primary reasons why.
The latest in a long line of Boarmans to play for the Aces, Chris had 17 total tackles from his middle linebacker position and added a rushing touchdown in Catholic’s 37-0 shutout of Class 2-A district rival McLean County on Friday night at Steele Stadium.
“Our defense is definitely improved,” said Boarman, a hard-hitting 5-foot-11, 200-pounder who is in his third season as a starting linebacker. “We’re more physical in practice, we’re more experienced, and everyone is doing the job they’re assigned — all of this has made a difference.
“Part of my success is because our defensive line is getting a lot of push, and as a unit we’re playing faster and playing with better instinct — everybody’s working well collectively to make our defense pretty effective up to this point.”
How effective?
McLean County came into Friday night’s game undefeated and averaging 352 yards rushing per game, but Catholic was able to limit the Cougars’ vaunted hybrid Wing-T attack to only 101.
“I think a lot of comes down to every individual doing their job and not trying to do too much,” Boarman said. “When we’re playing together like that, we’re getting the job done.”
For the season, Boarman leads Catholic with 45 total tackles, including 13 solo. He also has two sacks, a team-best six tackles for loss, and a forced fumble. On offense, he has carried the ball 18 times for 103 yards and four touchdowns.
He is named after his late uncle, Chris Boarman, a highly decorated lineman who teamed with his brother, Richard, also a standout player, to help lead an Aces football revival under legendary coach Mojo Hollowell in the early 1990s. He wears No. 34 in honor of Chris, who died at age 19 in 1994 from injuries sustained in an auto accident.
In addition, his father Mark Boarman played linebacker for Catholic in the early ‘80s, and there have been a host of other Boarmans — including Billy and John Mark — who have left indelible marks on Catholic football.
“That Boarman name is just tied in so tightly with the spirit of the Owensboro Catholic football program,” Aces head coach Jason Morris said. “Pretty much all of them have been quality players here through the years, and have left a lasting legacy for this program.
“Chris is the leader of our defense and has great instincts as a defender, which allows him to play the run and the pass equally effective.
“We’ve also been able to utilize him at running back because he has great vision, runs tough, and has a nose for the goal line.”
Boarman says there’s nothing quite like putting on his Owensboro Catholic uniform and stepping onto the field each week.
“Nothing else compares to the feeling you get on Friday nights,” Boarman said. “Putting the pads on, getting out there and going man to man — hey, there’s no other feeling in the world like that.
“I just love the game, I love our team, and I’ll do whatever it takes to win.”
