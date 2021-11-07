WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Aidan O’Connell threw for a career-best 536 yards, matched his career high with three touchdown passes and led Purdue past No. 5 Michigan State 40-29 on Saturday, leaving the Big Ten without any unbeaten teams.
Purdue’s second major upset in four weeks could keep the conference out of the College Football Playoff for the third time in five years. The Boilermakers (6-3, 4-2), who won at then-No. 2 Iowa last month, are bowl-eligible for the first time in three years. They tied for the West Division lead and extended their FBS record for wins over top-five teams when unranked to 17.
“We’ve got a group of guys that are really hungry. We’ve had some adversity along the way, but that’s football and that’s what trains you to be great,” coach Jeff Brohm said. “It’s just a truly a great win for our program.”
The Spartans (8-1, 5-1) lost to Purdue for the first time since 2006 and trail Ohio State in the East by one game.
Even another strong showing by Kenneth Walker III — 23 carries for 146 yards and a score — couldn’t keep the Spartans on track. Michigan State (8-1, 5-1, No. 3 CFP) spent most of the day playing catch-up.
“We weren’t able to move the chains and convert when we needed to,” Spartans coach Mel Tucker said.
No. 1 Georgia 43, Missouri 6
ATHENS, Ga. — Stetson Bennett passed for 255 yards and two touchdowns before giving way to former starter JT Daniels, leading No. 1 Georgia to victory.
Georgia (9-0, 7-0 Southeastern Conference) was impressive in scoring 40 unanswered points after Missouri’s early 3-0 lead. The Bulldogs began the day leading the nation with their average of 6.6 points allowed per game.
Missouri fell to 4-5, 1-4.
No. 2 Cincinnati 28, Tulsa 20
CINCINNATI — Desmond Ridder threw for 274 yards and two touchdowns and No. 2 Cincinnati held off Tulsa.
Alec Peirce had five catches for 113 yards and a touchdown to help the Bearcats (9-0, 5-0 American Athletic) extend the nation’s second-longest home winning streak to 25 games.
Shamari Brooks rushed for 132 yards for Tulsa (3-6, 2-3).
No. 3 Alabama 20, LSU 14
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Bryce Young passed for 302 yards and No. 3 Alabama’s defense came up with enough big plays for a victory over heavy underdog LSU.
The Crimson Tide (8-1, 5-1 Southeastern Conference, No. 2 CFP) preserved their national championship hopes in a game that was as tight as some meetings when both were nursing such ambitions. The injury-depleted Tigers (4-5, 2-4) and lame-duck coach Ed Orgeron didn’t act like 29.5-point underdogs.
It wasn’t over until the final play, a Hail Mary that fell incomplete in the end zone. The Tigers came up empty in three fourth-quarter trips into Alabama territory, including that quick venture to the 30 in the final minute.
no. 6 Ohio State 26, Nebraska 17
LINCOLN, Neb. — C.J. Stroud threw for 405 yards and two touchdowns, Ohio State’s defense came up with a pair of stops after Nebraska had pulled within six points, and the sixth-ranked Buckeyes (8-1, 6-0 Big Ten) got out of Memorial Stadium with the win.
The Huskers (3-7, 1-6) dropped their fourth straight game and are assured of a fourth consecutive losing season under Scott Frost and a fifth in a row overall.
No. 7 Oregon 26, Washington 16
SEATTLE — Travis Dye rushed for a career-high 211 yards and a touchdown, Anthony Brown ran for a score and passed for another and No. 7 Oregon overcame a sluggish start to beat Washington 26-16 on Saturday night.
A year after the border rivals didn’t play due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Huskies program, the Ducks (8-1, 5-1 Pac-12) fell behind early before running off 21 consecutive points and beat Washington for the seventh time in the past eight games played in Seattle.
No. 8 Notre Dame 34, Navy 6
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Jack Coan threw for 269 yards and a touchdown, Kyren Williams ran for two scores and No. 8 Notre Dame shut down Navy’s triple-option.
Coan, a grad transfer from Wisconsin, completed 23 of 29 passes, with a 70-yard scoring pass to Kevin Austin late in the first half for the Irish (8-1, No. 10 CFP).
No. 9 Michigan 29, Indiana 7
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Hassan Haskins ran for a career-high 168 yards and a touchdown, helping No. 9 Michigan (8-1, 5-1 Big Ten) bounce back from its first defeat with a win over Indiana.
The Hoosiers (2-7, 0-6) have lost five straight games, collapsing in a season that started with them hoping to contend for at least a division title.
North Carolina 58, No. 10 Wake Forest 55
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Ty Chandler ran for career highs of 213 yards and four touchdowns to help North Carolina rally from 18 down in the third quarter to stun 10th-ranked Wake Forest, handing the Deacons their first loss in a nonconference matchup of instate ACC teams.
Chandler’s big day included a 50-yard breakaway run with 1:12 left. That was the final blow for the Tar Heels (5-4) as they rallied from a huge third-quarter deficit to beat the Demon Deacons (8-1, No. 9 CFP) for the second straight year.
No. 11 Oklahoma State 24, West Virgnia 3
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Spencer Sanders threw two touchdown passes, No. 11 Oklahoma State had eight sacks and the Cowboys beat West Virginia.
Oklahoma State (8-1, 5-1 Big 12, No. 11 CFP) has won seven straight over the Mountaineers (4-5, 2-4).
No. 13 Texas A&M 20, No. 12 Auburn 3
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Micheal Clemons scored the game’s only touchdown on a 24-yard fumble return early in the fourth quarter, and No. 13 Texas A&M beat No. 12 Auburn.
Zach Calzada finished 15 of 29 for 192 yards for Texas A&M (7-2, 4-2 Southeastern Conference), shaking off an apparent injury to his non-throwing shoulder in the third quarter.
Auburn (6-3, 3-2) had its four-game winning streak in College Station snapped.
TCU 30, No. 14 Baylor 28
FORT WORTH, Texas — Chandler Morris threw for 461 yards and two touchdowns in his first start for TCU and the Horned Frogs (4-5, 2-4 Big 12) beat No. 14 Baylor.
Baylor (7-2, 4-2) was driving and past midfield after the Frogs missed a field goal attempt when linebacker Shadrach Banks intercepted a pass thrown by Gerry Bohanon with 1:03 left.
No. 15 Mississippi 27, Liberty 14
OXFORD, Miss. — Matt Corral threw for 324 yards and a touchdown to lead No. 15 Mississippi past Liberty and former Rebels coach Hugh Freeze.
The Rebels (7-2) raced to a 24-0 halftime lead, highlighted by a 70-yard touchdown run by Jerrion Ealy on the game’s second play.
Liberty (7-3) was led by Malik Willis, who ran for a 3-yard touchdown and finished 16 of 25 for 173 yards, but threw three interceptions.
No. 17 BYU 59, Idaho State 14
PROVO, Utah — Jaren Hall threw for 298 yards and four touchdowns, all in the first half, and No. 17 BYU (8-2) demolished Idaho State.
No. 19 Iowa 17, Northwestern 12
EVANSTON, Ill. — Alex Padilla took over for the struggling Spencer Petras and led three scoring drives, Tyler Goodson ran for 141 yards and a touchdown and No. 19 Iowa (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten) beat Northwestern.
No. 21 Coastal Car. 28, Georgia Southern 8
STATESBORO, Ga. — Backup Bryce Carpenter threw for 85 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score to help No. 21 Coastal Carolina (8-1, 4-1 Sun Belt Conference) beat Georgia Southern.
No. 22 Penn State 31, Maryland 14
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Jahan Dotson caught 11 passes for a school-record 242 yards and three touchdowns, helping No. 22 Penn State snap a three-game losing streak.
Penn State improved to 6-3 overall and 3-3 in the Big Ten. The Terrapins fell to 5-4, 2-4.
Memphis 28, No. 23 SMU 25
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Seth Henigan threw for 392 yards and two touchdowns, and Memphis’ (5-4, 2-3 American Athletic Conference) defense stymied No. 23 SMU.
SMU (7-2, 3-2) trailed 28-10 after a 40-yard pass from Memphis running back Rodrigues Clark to tight end Sean Dykes with 11:04 remaining in the game.
Boise State 40, No. 25 fresno state 14
FRESNO, Calif. — Hank Bachmeier passed for 283 yards and a touchdown and Boise State had five sacks and forced three turnovers to mute No. 25 Fresno State’s high-scoring offense.
