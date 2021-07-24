By the Messenger-Inquirer
There was just no stopping Owensboro Post 9 on Friday night.
The Bombers (27-4) pounded out 19 hits, had two seven-run innings, and went on to crush Madisonville 21-7 in the second round of the 2021 American Legion Baseball State Tournament at Graves County High School in Mayfield.
Garrett Small led the way for Owensboro, going 3-for-4 with two home runs, three runs scored, and a game-best seven RBI’s.
Cohl Proctor, who also homered, was 4-for-5 with three RBI’s and two runs scored, and Dan St. Clair went 3-for-3 with four RBI’s and two runs scored.
In addition, Harrison Bowman was 2-for-4 with three runs scored and an RBI, Conner Hallmark drove in a pair of runs, and Jordan Tolle scored three times.
Brandon Davis picked up the mound victory.
Owensboro Post 9 advances into the tournament’s championship round at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday against a yet-to-be-determined opponent that would have to beat the Bombers twice to win the title.
RIVERDAWGS FALL, 5-4, AT HOPTOWNKurt Paldino went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI’s to lift the Hoptown Hoppers over the Owensboro RiverDawgs 5-4 in an Ohio Valley League baseball game on Friday night in Hopkinsville.
Owensboro, limited to six hits, got a big game from Chase Harlan, who was 2-for-4 with a triple and four RBI’s.
Ben Clark also had two hits for the RiverDawgs, and teammate Cameron Nichols was 1-for-3 with two runs scored.
Chase Gruno earned the pitching victory fin relief of starter Jackson Lyons.
EASTERN 12U ALL-STARS WIN AGAINDremail Carothers allowed just three hits and struck out 11 batters to help Owensboro Eastern’s 12U All-Stars edge host South Bend (Ind.) 1-0 in pool play of the Cal Ripken Baseball Ohio Valley Regional on Friday.
Ross Milburn paced Eastern’s seven-hit attack at the plate, going 3-for-3. Milburn and Ty Lillpop — who hit a solo homer for the game’s only run — each had multiple-hit games for the winners.
South Bend also got quality pitching — its hurlers striking out 11 batters.
